PERRO VERDE, the Leading Sipping Mezcal on the Market, Announces Strategic Advisory Committee to Support Explosive Growth

Advisory committee unites 60+ years of leadership from Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Stoli Group, Constellation Brands, Hybe Corp, and more

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PERRO VERDE — the leading sipping mezcal on the market — proudly announces the appointment of an exceptional group of industry titans to help propel the brand into its next phase of growth.

With extensive experience in the consumer goods and consulting at McKinsey, and as the former President of Diageo US Spirits. Isaac Lee: Media executive, entrepreneur, and film & television producer. Current Chairman and CEO of HYBE America.

Seasoned Finance/M&A Executive, most recently served as Director of Corporate Ventures for Constellation Brands. Sona Bajara: Experienced Marketer with Demonstrated History of Working in the Wine & Spirits Industry, CPG, Cosmetics and Beauty, and the Financial Industry with leadership level roles within the likes of 1440 Foods, Wander Beauty, King St. Vodka, and Pernod Ricard.

Experience advising artists, leaders, and entrepreneurs, co-founder of LA3C, and current managing partner of Carabella Capital. Tina Reejsinghani: Senior Luxury and Spirits Marketing Executive; Previous roles at Unilever, Pernod Ricard, Rémy Cointreau. Currently serves as Global CMO for Reed's Inc.

With over six decades of combined experience, the advisory board offers deep expertise across communications, luxury, venture capital, entertainment, commercialization, and operations. Perro Verde Mezcal is currently available in CA and WI only at retail, and nationwide online. This committee is guiding the brand's strategic expansion plan.

"To say this is a dream come true is a bit of an understatement," states Juan S. Rodriguez, CEO of PERRO VERDE Mezcal. Rodriguez continues, "I believe this is the exact right moment in time to have such an incredible roster of thought leaders helping us take the business to the next level in 2025 and beyond. I can't wait to see what we can all accomplish together, not only as it pertains to Perro Verde, but the wider mezcal industry as a whole!"

About Perro Verde:

Perro Verde is a mezcal of complexity, distinction, and mysticism with a 120-year-old family heritage in Tlacolula – Oaxaca. The brand celebrates exceptional craftsmanship, rareness, and strange beauty. Perro Verde crafts the finest mezcals from the most interesting agave plants, incorporating a mindful blend of wild, rare, and cultivated varieties that are carefully distilled using innovative practices to maximize quality and flavor, while reducing overpowering smokiness and protecting the environment.

