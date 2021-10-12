Perrone Robotics Announces New Agreement with Roush Industries

"As a leader in the automotive engineering and specialty manufacturing sector with extensive experience in working with suppliers in the e-mobility and autonomous vehicle market, we applaud Paul Perrone's focus on innovation and performance-driven autonomy. We share their commitment to advance reliable mobility options for cargo, utility, truck, and shuttles," stated Jason Furr, Vice President of Business Development for Roush Industries.

Over the past few years, Perrone has seen significant demand for the modular TONY AV retrofit kit for deployments across government, commercial, resort, and logistic transit and transportation sectors. As Perrone continues to advance its sales efforts in the United States, Europe, and Asia, the team will continue to provide reliable, performance-driven mobility options for the transit of people and goods. For more information, contact [email protected]

About Perrone Robotics, Inc.

Perrone is a leading provider of fully autonomous vehicle systems. The company delivers mobility excellence via TONY® (short for "TO Navigate You"), a vehicle independent retrofit kit for use in the autonomous transit of people and goods in geo-fenced and localized operations. TONY embeds inside any vehicle type for any job to provide a complete "artificial driver" solution that brings full autonomy in a safety certifiable framework. Proven, piloted, and in commercial production, Perrone autonomous systems help commercial, municipal, and governmental customers increase transportation efficiencies, enhance safety, and accelerate zero-emission electric vehicle deployment. The company also offers a portfolio of existing turnkey autonomous shuttles and vehicles pre-integrated with the TONY retrofit kit. Learn more @ www.perronerobotics.com or follow us @perronerobotics.

About Roush

Roush Industries, a subsidiary of Roush Enterprises, Inc., is a full-service product development organization. Since 1976, the company has grown to more than 4,000 employees in facilities located throughout North America. Named a Crain's Detroit Fast 50 in 2018, Roush is widely recognized for providing innovative product development solutions, including engineering, testing, prototyping, and manufacturing, to the advanced mobility, aerospace, defense, and theme park industries. Roush is unique in its ability to leverage services across the complete product development cycle, solving customers' most complex challenges and accelerating critical product launch targets. Affiliated companies include Roush Performance, developer and manufacturer of performance vehicles and products for the automotive aftermarket; and Roush CleanTech, developer and manufacturer of clean transportation solutions for the fleet vehicle market.

