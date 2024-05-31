PERRONE ROBOTICS CELEBRATES NATIONAL AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE DAY WITH NATIONWIDE DEPLOYMENTS AND INNOVATIONS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Autonomous Vehicle Day, Perrone Robotics proudly highlights its leadership in autonomous driving, with an impressive and growing footprint of deployments across the United States. Perrone's TONY AV and ADAS kits are setting new standards in automation for transit safety and efficiency.

Perrone Deployments

Detroit's Autonomous Ford E-Transit Vans: Leading the charge, Detroit's 'Connect' program fields a fleet of Ford E-Transit vans equipped with Perrone's TONY AV kits, currently operating a 10-mile shuttle route throughout downtown Detroit. With dozens more Ford E-Transit vans either in use or being prepared for this and other deployments, this turnkey AV product is catching on throughout the industry as a proven autonomy and ADAS transit solution.

Houston METRO and CapMetro: In Texas, Perrone Robotics has retrofitted a body-on-chassis electric shuttle bus platform for Houston METRO, ensuring compliance with FMVSS, ADA, and Buy America standards. Additionally, CapMetro's bus yard management program is being prepared for Perrone's bus-based TONY AV technology, streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency in the yard.

University of Alabama Collaboration: Under an FTA grant, Perrone collaborates with the University of Alabama to develop ADAS for large transit buses, including both battery-electric and diesel buses. This project involves intensive virtual simulations and real-world testing to bring advanced safety features to Crimson Ride buses.

CALSTART and Ohio: In Ohio, Perrone Robotics partners with CALSTART to retrofit transit buses with autonomous technology under the U.S. DOT SMART Grants Program. This collaboration aims to bring advanced autonomy to public transit, enhancing safety and operational efficiency across Ohio's transit systems.

Pennsylvania, Virginia, Hawaii, New Jersey, Florida, and More: Perrone's technology has also been deployed at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, Virginia with Virginia Tech and the UVA Foundation, Hawaii with Sustainability Partners, New Jersey with the state's first public road autonomous shuttle at Newark Airport, and Jacksonville Transportation Authority's first FMVSS and ADA compliant zero emissions transit van. Each deployment underscores Perrone's commitment to safety and innovation in diverse environments.

Proven Versatility: Perrone's patented TONY Kit demonstrates unmatched versatility, working seamlessly in passenger vans, 40-foot buses, body-on-chassis mini-buses, cargo vans, and more. This adaptability is evidenced by the diverse range of applications and vehicles currently benefiting from Perrone's technology for both fully automated and ADAS solutions.

"Perrone Robotics' TONY kits are transforming transit and transportation across the country," said Paul Perrone, Founder and CEO. "Our vehicle-agnostic solutions have seen significant growth and are making practical and meaningful strides in enhancing public transit safety and efficiency."

About Perrone Robotics

Perrone is a leading provider of fully automated vehicle systems. The company delivers mobility excellence via TONY® (short for "TO Navigate You"), a vehicle independent retrofit kit for use in the automated transit of people and goods in geo-fenced and localized operations. TONY embeds inside any vehicle type or model, for any job application to provide a complete "artificial driver" or advanced driver assistance solution that brings vehicle automation in a safety certifiable framework. Proven, piloted, and in commercial production, Perrone automated systems help commercial, municipal, and governmental customers increase transportation efficiencies, enhance safety, and accelerate zero-emission electric vehicle deployment. The company also offers a portfolio of existing turnkey automated shuttles and vehicles pre-integrated with the TONY AV or ADAS kit.

TONY is patented in the U.S. (9,195,233, 9,833,901, 10,331,136, 10,379,007, 11,280,704, 11,314,251, 11,782,442) and Canada (2643378). Additional U.S. and International patents pending. TONY, MAX, Perrone Robotics, & Mobility of People and Things are trademarks of Perrone Robotics.

