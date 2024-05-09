CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrone Robotics, a pioneer and leader in autonomous vehicle technology, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the TONY ADAS Kit. This advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) is designed to bring cutting-edge safety and driver assistance features to a wide range of vehicles, both new and existing.

Perrone Robotics Unveils TONY ADAS Kit: Advanced Driver Assistance System for Any Vehicle

The TONY ADAS Kit provides a comprehensive suite of automation and driver assistance functions. Leveraging the patented technologies from Perrone's renowned TONY AV Kit, higher level autonomous operation, the TONY ADAS Kit is configurable and vehicle-agnostic, making it an ideal solution for various vehicle types, including transit vans, buses, cargo vans, and more.

"We are excited to introduce the TONY ADAS Kit to the market," said Paul Perrone, CEO of Perrone Robotics. "This product brings our proven autonomous technology into the ADAS space, offering a scalable, cost-effective solution for enhancing vehicle safety and compliance with emerging regulations."

Key Features of the TONY ADAS Kit Include:

Forward Collision Avoidance: Detects and prevents potential collisions with advanced sensor technology.

Pedestrian Detection/Avoidance: Ensures pedestrian safety with effective detection and automated response.

Lane Departure Warning/Correction: Alerts the driver and takes corrective action to stay within lane markings.

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Automatically applies brakes in emergency situations to avoid or mitigate collisions.

Blind Spot Detection: Provides alerts for vehicles in blind spots, enhancing situational awareness.

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC): Maintains a safe distance from vehicles ahead by adjusting speed automatically.

Additionally, Perrone Robotics offers the TONY ADAS Kit Lite, a minimum viable product designed for low-cost, entry-level driver assistance in limited operational scenarios. Both versions of the kit benefit from Perrone's patented vehicle-agnostic technology, ensuring rapid deployment and easy integration in both aftermarket and factory settings.

Meeting Emerging Regulations and Enhancing Safety

The TONY ADAS Kit is designed to meet new and emerging government regulations that require features like AEB and other ADAS functions. This makes it an ideal solution for fleet operators and manufacturers looking to upgrade their vehicles to comply with safety standards.

"Safety and compliance are paramount, and our TONY ADAS Kit provides a seamless path to integrating essential ADAS features into existing and new vehicles," added Perrone. "With our technology, the transition to higher levels of automation is smooth and future-proof."

About Perrone Robotics

Perrone is a leading provider of fully automated vehicle systems. The company delivers mobility excellence via TONY® (short for "TO Navigate You"), a vehicle independent retrofit kit for use in the automated transit of people and goods in geo-fenced and localized operations. TONY embeds inside any vehicle type or model, for any job application to provide a complete "artificial driver" solution that brings full autonomy in a safety certifiable framework. Proven, piloted, and in commercial production, Perrone automated systems help commercial, municipal, and governmental customers increase transportation efficiencies, enhance safety, and accelerate zero-emission electric vehicle deployment. The company also offers a portfolio of existing turnkey automated shuttles and vehicles pre-integrated with the TONY AV-Retrofit kit.

TONY is patented in the U.S. (9,195,233, 9,833,901, 10,331,136, 10,379,007, 11,280,704, 11,314,251, 11,782,442) and Canada (2643378). Additional U.S. and International patents pending. TONY, MAX, Perrone Robotics, & Mobility of People and Things are trademarks of Perrone Robotics.

Media Contacts:

Perrone Robotics

Nick Pilipowskyj

Vice President Business Operations

[email protected]

SOURCE Perrone Robotics, Inc.