Perry & Young Foundation awards over $20,000 in scholarships

The scholarship program was created with the effort to assist students who plan on attending college and highlight the outstanding young people for all they have achieved.

The 2021 Perry & Young Foundation scholarship winners are: Destiny Holland (Cottondale High School); Dakota Barron (Deane Bozeman High School); Ricky Simpson, (North Bay Haven High School); Emileigh Parda (A. Crawford Mosley High School); Flanna Middlebrooks (Poplar Springs High School); Ty'Niyah Andrews (Chipley High School);Hannah Hetteburg (Malone High School); Jada Brown (Vernon High School); Georgia Scott (Sneads High School); Sarah Bush (Walton High School); Ferrell Crawley ( South Walton High School); Kaitlynn Durden (Graceville High School); Daisy Burns (Blountstown High School); Mariah Baker (Wewahitchka High School); Kirsten Clemons (Marianna High School); Zoe Hoban (Port St. Joe High School); Jolie Nichols (Altha High School); Julia Knight (Arnold High School); Haleigh Duffell (Holmes County High School); Marci Kelley (Franklin County High School); Rekia Garrettt (Liberty County High School); Rita-Medina Valdez (Freeport High School); N.L. Sprague (Rutherford High School); Hien Amber Nguyen (Bay High School).

Also, Larry and Pam Perry contribute to the Florida State University Promise Scholarship fund. The Promise Scholarship is for low income households and provides a full tuition scholarship for Florida Panhandle students attending the Panama City campus.

"This year produced unique challenges to high school students and yet they excelled in their academic pursuits," said Larry Perry, senior partner of Perry & Young. "This kind of perseverance and determination is something that should be celebrated."

Along with helping individuals who have had the misfortune of being involved in an accident, the Perry & Young law firm is dedicated to providing educational opportunities for the youth in Northwest Florida in an effort to highlight the importance of keeping young people motivated to further their education in spite of life's challenges.

