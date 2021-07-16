Perry & Young law firm resolves sexual assault case for insurance limits

PANAMA CITY, Fla., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Phillip Stamman and Les McFatter recover full insurance policy limits for a sexual assault victim.

The case involves the negligent hiring and supervision of an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). During the pre-suit investigation, attorney Phillip Stamman and Les McFatter discovered that the EMT was fired from a previous position in another state for similar sexual misconduct towards elderly female patients. The employer failed to respond in a meaningful fashion to the firm's pre-suit demands and a lawsuit was filed.

Due to confidentiality rules, the parties are not identified.

Attorneys at Perry & Young continue to seek civil justice for victims of sexual abuse. "No person should ever have to go through sexual abuse. We are hopeful that this client and the family obtain the proper medical care they deserve," said Larry Perry, senior partner of Perry & Young. "Our firm takes these cases seriously and we work vigorously to get sensitive matters like these resolved so the family has the financial ability for much needed medical and therapeutic treatment. We cannot emphasize how important it is to know who you are hiring for positions that demand so much trust."

The attorneys at Perry & Young are currently investigating sexual abuse cases involving doctors, teachers, therapists, EMTs and have committed themselves to fighting for full justice for their clients. Les McFatter, leadership partner at Perry & Young states: "It is horrible that victims have to go through this trauma; we are here to serve the victims in assisting them in their healing process while simultaneously pursuing justice on their behalf."

Prior cases involving misuse of trust and physical abuse include cases against hotel workers, medical personnel, youth ministers, pastors, clergy, EMS, and school staff.

The firm's offices are located in Panama City, Tallahassee, Marianna and Panama City Beach.

The attorneys at Perry & Young are licensed in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia.

