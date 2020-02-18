Perry Baromedical Acquires Hyperbaric Division of ETC

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perry Baromedical Corporation, the international leader in hyperbaric medical device manufacturing for over 58 years is pleased to announce their acquisition of the hyperbaric division of Environmental Tectonics Corporation (ETC) of Southampton, PA which manufactures products under the "BARA-MED" brand. This business unit acquisition advances Perry Baromedical into new international markets and expands the installed base in the US and abroad. The timing provides a unique opportunity for ETC to divest themselves of a small business unit and allows Perry the opportunity for expansion in Asian Pacific markets.

According to Mary Pat Finn, President/COO of Perry Baromedical, "this was the perfect opportunity for Perry to acquire a specific hyperbaric design which meets the needs of new markets for Perry. This acquisition will allow Perry to continue to market this brand with existing FDA and international certifications and use the design to expand into newer markets in Asia. Perry will continue to sell equipment under the "BARA-MED" brand and continue to offer best in class customer service of all the Baromed installed equipment in the US and globally. As a company which is focused on quality hyperbaric designs, we want to approach each market with the best product offering to meet the needs of a given healthcare market". Perry will provide sales continuity of the Perry brand as well as offer the BARA-MED brand in various markets. With this acquisition Perry maintains its commitment as the world hyperbaric industry leader. Perry is the first and only hyperbaric medical device manufacturer to offer over 10 unique styles of hyperbaric designs without compromising quality and choice to meet the needs of patients worldwide.

About Perry Baromedical

Perry Baromedical Corporation is the world leader in the manufacture, installation and service of hyperbaric oxygen therapy systems. Our medical devices are proprietary designs of Perry Baromedical Corporation and are used for the treatment of a wide variety of conditions to include wounds, trauma, infections and the healing of grafts and flaps. Perry is a distinguished and recognized global brand. We have a history of more than 58 years of design and innovation and quality manufacturing. Perry has a unique position in the hyperbaric market with the capability of manufacturing mono-place, dual-place and multi-place hyperbaric chambers. This unique product mix has set apart Perry as a superior brand and a brand that uniquely meets the needs of many diverse hyperbaric environments. Clinical indications for hyperbaric treatment have been accepted by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Guidelines are established by the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS) and these have enabled hundreds of thousands of patients to take advantage of the benefits of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) treatment and enjoy an enhanced and improved quality of life, with over 5 million hours of hyperbaric treatment safely performed on Perry Baromedical equipment.

Perry Baromedical continues to play a major role expanding its brand presence by contributing and serving on the PVHO (Pressure Vessel for Human Occupancy) Committee and Perry continues to be a major influence in the hyperbaric industry by contributing and participating with many organizations such as UHMS, PVHO, NFPA, EUBS and offering hyperbaric education throughout the globe to enhance hyperbaric safety whenever possible.

Perry hyperbaric devices are manufactured in Riviera Beach, Florida and in conformance with the American Society of Mechanical Engineers Boiler & Pressure Vessel Code (ASME) Section VIII, Division 1, ASME Safety Standard for Pressure Vessels for Human occupancy/PVHO-1 and the National Fire Protection Association NFPA 99, Healthcare Facilities, Chapter 14. Perry Baromedical is a registered manufacturer of medical devices by the FDA. All Perry Baromedical hyperbaric chamber models have been evaluated by the US Federal Drug Administration through the 510K Pre-Market inspection review process. The Perry Mono-place Pneumatic Series of Products carry the CE Mark in the European Union, are approved with the Australian Therapeutic Medical Device Registration (TGA), the Taiwan Federal Drug Administration (TFDA) and Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP). The Perry mission is to provide patients and customers and business partners world class value, and that mission defines and differentiates Perry Baromedical.

