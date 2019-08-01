Perry Cabin Resorts & Golf, The Leading Culinary Destination Along The Eastern Shore, Introduces Newly Appointed Food & Beverage Professionals

ST. MICHAELS, Md., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perry Cabin Resorts & Golf has welcomed Gregory Wiener as Executive Chef and Katherine Bradley as Director of Food & Beverage to the resort's roster of culinary leaders. Following similar leadership appointments, including Michael Hoffmann as Managing Director, the resort continues to be reimagined and is quickly becoming the premier dining destination on the Eastern Shore.

Hailing from the Culinary Institute of America, Chef Greg has officially taken helm of the culinary program, including the dining experience at Stars restaurant. With 25 years of hospitality experience, Chef Greg is using his expertise to create an entirely new guest experience and is working closely with neighboring farmers and local purveyors to incorporate the best produce and ingredients into his take on classic Chesapeake dishes – all that will change with the seasons. Signature dishes include Barbacoa Style Jurgielewicz Duck, Smoking Shrimp and Grits and Old Bay Macaroons with Smoked Crab Mousse.

"Perry Cabin Resorts & Golf is an amazing blank canvas with a palette of diverse colors to draw from," says Chef Greg. "We have the beautiful Miles River, lush gardens, orchards with local fruits and our own bees to source from and spark creativity. I couldn't be more inspired by the Eastern Shore's rich flavors and look forward to incorporating those flavors into dishes Perry Cabin Resorts & Golf will be highly recognized for."

The resort has also welcomed Katherine Bradley as Director of Food & Beverage. With a strong and progressive background working for prestigious restaurants at the Montelucia Resort and Spa, The Gaylord National, Mansion at Forsyth Park and most recently, the AC Marriott, Bradley is seeking to refine the already impressive F&B programs at Perry Cabin Resorts & Golf.

"Growing up in Maryland I spent many summers on the Eastern Shore with my family, and I am excited to return to my Maryland roots as the Director of Food & Beverage," Bradley said. "I look forward to collaborating with Chef Gregory to bring the essence and flavors of the Eastern Shore to life for the resort guests and local community."

About Perry Cabin Resorts & Golf

A top luxury destination in the Mid-Atlantic, Perry Cabin Resorts & Golf is an intimate waterfront resort nestled along the Chesapeake Bay in St. Michael's, Maryland. Home to 78 contemporary guest rooms and suites, the boutique estate is grounded in classic American design, casual elegance and a celebrated nautical identity. With a pristine fleet of sailboats and yachts, including "Five Star," a 55' Hinckley, Perry Cabin Resorts & Golf boasts one of the most prestigious, sophisticated sailing programs at any resort in the US. Links at Perry Cabin, the signature 18-hole championship golf course designed by legendary architect Pete Dye, launched in Spring 2018, as well as the Tennis Club at Perry Cabin Resorts & Golf, managed by Cliff Drysdale A culinary adventure, Stars restaurant offers seasonal, local specialties and exquisite wines in a sunny setting on the water's edge while the charming Purser's Pub provides Chesapeake Bay favorites. Additional guest amenities include the botanical spa, fitness center, outdoor pool and High Tide bar, kayaking, paddle boarding and bicycling. www.innatperrycabin.com

