Perry Clemons is Gamifying D&I Training with Inequality-opoly

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasoned educator, Perry Clemons has used data and gamification to make sure that the lessons he teaches are engaging, understandable, and personalized. But, he found the same could not be said when he was going to diversity, equity, and inclusion training courses over the years. With such an important subject matter, Perry was inspired to create Inequality-opoly: The Game of Structural Racism and Sexism in America.

Inequality-opoly: The (Physical) Board Game Founder of Inequality-opoly Perry Clemons

Perry created Inequality-opoly as a board game simulating how structural racism and sexism intersect to serve as obstacles to the accumulation and sustaining of wealth in America. The game is designed to raise awareness, provoke discussion, and advance discourse about how structural racism and sexism function in our society.

The game is designed to highlight the real-life effects of structural racism and sexism, players compete to become the wealthiest player by buying and developing property. In Inequality-opoly, rolling the dice is more than simply moving around the board. Dice rolls decide if you get approved for a mortgage, go to a Prison Industrial Complex, become a successful business owner, and much more all based on your perceived identity card.

Inequality-opoly is an educational game for people who want to learn about structural racism and sexism in a flexible and fun way. The game itself has been in development for seven years with research, playtesting, and web game development taking place in that time. The game is great for teacher professional development days or as a family board game night; it can also be played in any classroom setting, including through online play. Perry has been rolling the game out for educational purposes for in-house company training sessions and to training companies that offer D, E & I training courses, the response so far has been amazing.

Inequality-opoly is a game-changer in the educational field and has been inducted into the National Museum of Play. Already featured in Forbes, Comic-Con, CNBC and more, this is just the beginning of what Perry Clemons, and the Clemons Education Inc (CEI) has to offer. CEI strives to create educational experiences that are windows to new worlds, mirrors to the self, and doors to new opportunities. With Inequality-opoly, they are certainly on the right path. Win or lose, all players win when we shine light on these inequities.

Inequality-opoly is available as a digital edition for online play, a physical board for in-person games, a print and play edition for classroom teachers and professors, and also as a facilitated session with the creator at www.inequalityopoly.com .

