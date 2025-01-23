PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES 4 NATIONS FACE-OFF U.S. PARTNERSHIP

Trailblazing Collaboration with the NHL and NHLPA Reinforces Perry Ellis' Commitment to the Fusion of Sports and Fashion

MIAMI, NEW YORK and TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the global fashion and lifestyle brand, Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PEI), National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and National Hockey League (NHL) announced an official 4 Nations Face-Off U.S. partnership. This partnership will introduce the elevated, versatile style philosophy of Perry Ellis to the passionate NHL community and further deepens the brand's growing presence within the intersection of sports and fashion.

Perry Ellis International, the NHL and the NHLPA are demonstrating how fashion is driving a cultural movement in sports. Post this Perry Ellis and Matthew Tkachuk Matthew Tkachuk in Perry Ellis

Including touchpoints on and off the ice, this partnership will create moments for NHL fans and players to experience Perry Ellis' signature quality craftsmanship and its modern take on classic sports styles. The NHL and NHLPA will host the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, featuring NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States from Feb. 12-20, 2025. The Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston will serve as the host venues and cities for the seven-game tournament.

"As a brand, we're increasingly finding ourselves drawn to the incredible communities in sport," said Oscar Feldenkreis, President and CEO of Perry Ellis International, Inc. "After years of reimagining our modern, All-American style and finding success in other sports partnerships, we are thrilled to be teaming up with the NHL and NHLPA to continue demonstrating how fashion is driving a cultural movement within the sports community."

Starting this month, NHL fans will begin to see a familiar face in Perry Ellis content as one of the League's top players, Florida Panthers and 4 Nations Face-Off USA forward Matthew Tkachuk takes center ice across Perry Ellis channels to promote key products perfect for avid hockey fans ready to level-up their style game. Tkachuk will also serve as Perry Ellis' Off-Ice Ambassador during the tournament, and beyond the 4 Nations Face-Off, Tkachuk will be featured in content for the brand throughout this NHL season, including in a series of photos and videos. To see Matthew Tkachuk in action with Perry Ellis, click here .

"We are excited to welcome Perry Ellis to the NHL family to engage our passionate fans in the United States around 4 Nations Face-Off," said Max Paulsen, NHL Vice President, Global Business Development. "The brand has done a tremendous job bridging the cultural intersection of sports and fashion, and this breakthrough partnership allows our League to be a part of that greater conversation. We're excited to see how they engage with our fans and for our fans to experience what Perry Ellis has to offer."

"Perry Ellis has done an excellent job showcasing Matthew's personality and versatility with and through their product line, and we look forward to their support of the NHLPA members representing USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off," said Eric Epstein, NHLPA Director, Sponsorship and Player Marketing. "While the players focus on bringing their best on the ice in Montreal and Boston, we know Perry Ellis will have them ready for any occasion off the ice."

As an official 4 Nations Face-Off partner, Perry Ellis will provide tailored looks for USA players as they prepare to take on Canada, Finland, and Sweden. With a modern twist on timeless American style, the brand will elevate each USA players' personal style. Perry Ellis branding will also be featured on the NHL's Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards during all nationally televised 4 Nations Face-Off games on ABC, ESPN and TNT, and receive in-arena branding during games in Boston.

Perry Ellis will engage NHL fans at the 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village in Boston from Feb. 15-17, 2025. There, fans will experience the brand's latest collection and try on their favorite look captured by a free caricature artist. Additional 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village details will be announced at a later date.

This is the first step towards a deeper multiyear partnership between the fashion giant and the NHL. Fans of both Perry Ellis and the NHL can expect further partnership activations post 4 Nations Face-Off and in future NHL seasons at NHL events as part of a separate multiyear partnership between the NHL and Perry Ellis.

As Perry Ellis continues to lead the conversation around the fusion between sports and fashion, customers can find more information and continue to stay up to date by visiting www.perryellis.com and following @perryellis on social media.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men's and women's apparel, accessories and fragrances. The company's collections of men's dress and casual sportswear, golf sportswear, lifestyle men's sportswear and women's lifestyle collections are distributed through major retail channels. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear®,Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist®, Farah®. Laundry by Shelli Segal® and Rafaella®. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR® and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel and accessories. Additional information on the company is available at www.pery.com .

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, X, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, TNT Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordics, Baltics, and Poland; YLE in Finland; Nova in Czech Republic and Slovakia; Sky Sports and ProSieben in Germany; MySports in Switzerland; and CCTV5+ in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone™ initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.

About the National Hockey League Players' Association

The National Hockey League Players' Association, established in 1967, is a labour organization whose members are the players in the National Hockey League. The NHLPA works on behalf of the players in varied disciplines such as labour relations, product licensing, marketing, international hockey and community relations, all in furtherance of its efforts to promote its members and the game of hockey. In 1999, the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund was launched as a way for the players to give something back to the game they love. Over the past 25 years, tens of thousands of deserving children in 40 countries have benefited from the players' donations of hockey equipment. NHLPA Goals & Dreams has donated more than $26 million to grassroots hockey programs, making it the largest program of its kind. For more information on the NHLPA, please visit www.nhlpa.com .

NHLPA, National Hockey League Players' Association and the NHLPA logo are registered trademarks of the NHLPA and are used under license. © NHLPA. All Rights Reserved.

© 2025. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Perry Ellis International