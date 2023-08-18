Perry Health Brings Its Diabetes Management Program to Idaho, Extending its Reach to a New Region and Marks Its 19th Market Opening

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perry Health, a prominent healthcare company, is members in Idaho to its diabetes management platform, marking a significant advancement towards ensuring accessible and continuous care for patients throughout the state.

Built upon the foundation of inclusiveness and equal healthcare access, Perry Health firmly upholds the belief that patients, regardless of their geographical location or economic background, deserve timely and personalized care. The company's comprehensive program integrates a connected blood glucose meter, unrestricted supplies, and individualized one-on-one coaching aimed at empowering members to effectively manage and regulate their diabetes, leading to the reduction of their A1c blood sugar levels.

As Perry Health extends its program to Idaho, it takes aim at addressing a critical void within the healthcare landscape by providing structured, continuous care to patients in between their appointments with primary care physicians. This proactive strategy ensures that individuals receive the necessary support and guidance for their daily diabetes management, ultimately contributing to better health outcomes and an elevated quality of life.

"Since our inception, our unwavering commitment has been to ensure that high-quality care is within reach for all, regardless of their situations or whereabouts. As we take this stride forward, we're enthused to introduce our program to the dynamic state of Idaho. Our goal remains steadfast: to address the distinctive healthcare needs of underserved communities and foster a transformative impact on their well-being," asserted Pan Chaudhury, Co-Founder and CEO of Perry Health.

Harnessing the expertise of a dedicated team of medical professionals, including doctors, nurses, and dietitians, Perry Health's program offers tailored guidance and support, empowering patients to make informed decisions about their diabetes management. The program's focus goes beyond clinical aspects, emphasizing lifestyle adjustments such as nutrition and exercise to foster long-term well-being.

Perry Health's entry into Idaho showcases the company's steadfast commitment to delivering valuable services that cater to the specific needs of underserved communities. Through the introduction of its diabetes management program in the state, Perry Health aims to bridge gaps in healthcare disparities, granting Idahoans access to high-quality care that is both convenient and effective.

Perry Health's foray into Idaho underscores its unyielding dedication to transforming diabetes care and forging a healthier future for all.

About Perry Health:

Perry Health is a pioneering healthcare company that revolutionizes diabetes care by providing a connected blood glucose meter, unrestricted supplies, and personalized coaching led by medical experts. Driven by the mission to ensure healthcare accessibility for all, regardless of their location or socioeconomic status, Perry Health empowers patients to effectively manage their diabetes and lower A1c blood sugar levels. The company operates from its base in Idaho and is under the leadership of Co-founders Pan Chaudhury and Scott Chesrown. Notable investors include Left Lane Capital, Primary Ventures, General Catalyst, Lerer Hippeau, and StepStone Group, among others. To learn more, visit perryhealth.com.

