Perry Health Expands its Diabetes Management Program to Indiana, Celebrating its Milestone 20th Market Launch

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perry Health, remote chronic care platform, proudly introduces its comprehensive diabetes management program to members in Indiana. This latest expansion symbolizes the company's relentless pursuit to deliver consistent, high-quality care to people living with diabetes.

At the heart of Perry Health's vision lies the principle of universal healthcare access, ensuring that each patient, irrespective of location or economic standing, receives dedicated and individualized care. Perry Health's program seamlessly combines a state-of-the-art blood glucose meter, supplies, and a personal care team. Each member is provided one-on-one coaching to empower members to confidently manage their diabetes and lower their A1C sugar levels.

With its expansion to Indiana, Perry Health addresses a crucial healthcare need, offering holistic, continuous care to patients between their scheduled visits to primary care providers. This forward-thinking approach guarantees that patients obtain the essential support they need for their daily diabetes management, leading to longer, happier and healthier lives.

"Every market we step into renews our determination to transform the landscape of diabetes care. As we celebrate this monumental 20th state launch, I am both humbled and excited to bring our vision to the vibrant community of Indiana. Our primary objective remains unaltered: to cater to the unique needs of those often overlooked by mainstream healthcare, creating a lasting, positive change in their lives," commented Pan Chaudhury, Co-Founder and CEO of Perry Health.

Perry Health's specialized clinical team - including doctors, nurses, and dietitians - deliver the personalized guidance and support needed for effective diabetes management. The program goes beyond your typical doctor's appointment. Perry Health works with each member individually, to develop healthier exercise, nutrition and lifestyle habits that fit your life.

Perry Health's Indiana marks another step in its commitment to offering high-quality, personalized care to underserved communities. By opening its diabetes management program to Indiana, Perry Health stands firm in its mission to mend healthcare discrepancies, providing Hoosiers with access to exceptional and efficient care.

This latest expansion reiterates Perry Health's profound commitment to redefine diabetes care, building a brighter, healthier tomorrow for everyone.

About Perry Health:

Perry Health stands at the forefront of healthcare innovation, pioneering transformative diabetes care solutions encompassing a connected blood glucose meter, unlimited supplies, and expert-led personalized coaching. Grounded in their mission to democratize healthcare accessibility, Perry Health equips patients with the tools to efficiently manage their diabetes and decrease A1c blood sugar levels. The company, now also serving Indiana, was founded by visionaries Pan Chaudhury and Scott Chesrown. Esteemed backers include Left Lane Capital, Primary Ventures, General Catalyst, Lerer Hippeau, and StepStone Group, among several others. Discover more at perryhealth.com.

