Perry Health Named to the New York Digital Health 100 by Digital Health New York (DHNY)

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perry Health has been honored to be named in the 2024 New York Digital Health 100 ( DH100 ), a distinction that showcases the top digital health startups in New York. The annual list is published by Digital Health New York ( DHNY ) in partnership with the New York Healthcare Innovation Report, providing valuable insights into investment trends, opportunities, and challenges within the digital health sector.

Perry Health, built on principles of inclusivity and equitable healthcare access, advocates for timely, personalized care for every patient, irrespective of their location or socioeconomic status. The company offers an all-encompassing program including a connected blood glucose meter, monthly testing supplies, and a personalized care team.

Through the collaborative efforts of experienced doctors, nurses, and dietitians, Perry Health provides tailored guidance and support, enabling patients to make informed decisions about managing their diabetes. Emphasizing both clinical care and lifestyle adjustments such as nutrition and exercise, the program promotes sustained well-being for the long term successfully reducing their A1c blood sugar levels.

"We're thrilled to be named to the New York Digital Health 100," stated Pan Chaudhury, CEO of Perry Health. "At Perry Health, we're on a mission to bring whole-person specialist care to the underserved population living with chronic disease. This award is recognition that we're making progress on that vision."

Filling a vital void in the healthcare system, Perry Health delivers structured, uninterrupted care between primary care physician visits. This proactive strategy guarantees individuals ongoing assistance and direction for their daily diabetes management, resulting in better health outcomes and an elevated quality of life.

About Perry Health:

Perry Health reimagines diabetes care through a remote, holistic care model. With a mission to make healthcare accessible to all, the company empowers patients to effectively manage their diabetes and reduce A1c blood sugar levels. Based in New York, Perry Health is led by Founder and CEO Pan Chaudhury, with investments from Left Lane Capital, Primary Ventures, General Catalyst, Lerer Hippeau, StepStone Group, and others. Learn more at perryhealth.com.

