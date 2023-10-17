Perry Health Progresses in its Mission to Democratize Healthcare Accessibility with Expansion into Pennsylvania and Oklahoma

Enhanced Chronic Care Access Now Extended to Seniors in its 22nd and 23rd Market

PHILADELPHIA and OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perry Health is excited to announce the expansion of its services to patients living in Pennsylvania and Oklahoma. Perry is a leader in breaking down barriers to chronic care access for seniors, and these new locations mark the company's 22nd and 23rd markets. Perry's continued growth into new markets reinforces the company's commitment to providing accessible care and closing gaps for patients nationwide.

Perry Health is grounded in the belief that quality healthcare should be available to all, regardless of location, economic status, or other challenges. By merging advanced technology with expert medical advice, the company ensures that patients receive the personalized care they need, when they need it.

A cornerstone of Perry Health's service is providing every patient with its connected blood glucose meter, which is integrated with the company's overall care approach. In addition to receiving a device and unlimited testing supplies, every patient has 24/7 access to a dedicated team of healthcare providers who create customized care plans and provide the support our patients need to improve their health.

Perry Health enables its members to manage their diabetes effectively and ultimately achieve notable reductions in A1c blood sugar levels. The program aims to ensure patients receive consistent care in between their visits to primary care providers and other specialists. Eliminating these gaps and offering ongoing support not only enhances patient outcomes but also helps to ease the burden on the healthcare system.

Perry Health is particularly committed to serving underserved populations, playing a vital role in ensuring that everyone, regardless of their situation, has access to top-tier diabetes management solutions.

"The expansion into Pennsylvania and Oklahoma underscores our ongoing commitment to broaden our reach and deliver comprehensive healthcare services to more people across the country," said Pan Chaudhury, Co-founder and CEO of Perry Health. "Especially as we navigate the complexities of providing care to senior communities, our mission is to empower individuals to manage their health effectively, enhancing their quality of life."

Perry Health's venture into these new markets highlights its ongoing dedication to transforming diabetes care and fostering a healthier future for all.

Perry Health is a pioneering healthcare company that reimagines diabetes care by providing a connected blood glucose meter, unlimited supplies, and personalized coaching led by medical experts. With the mission to make healthcare accessible to all, regardless of location or socioeconomic status, Perry Health empowers patients to manage their diabetes effectively and reduce A1c blood sugar levels. The company is based in New York and is led by Co-founders Pan Chaudhury and Scott Chesrown. Investors include Left Lane Capital, Primary Ventures, General Catalyst, Lerer Hippeau, StepStone Group among others. To learn more, visit perryhealth.com.

