Perry Homes Launching New Logo, Tagline Highlighting 50-Plus Year "Tradition Of Excellence"

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently ranked as the top woman-owned business in the Greater Houston area by the Houston Business Journal, Perry Homes today announced it is launching a new logo and tagline highlighting the firm's 50-plus year "Tradition of Excellence." These new communication assets reflect the renewed energy and focus on innovation that CEO Kathy Britton has emphasized since taking over the reins of the company in 2014.

Over the last six years, in fact, Britton led an expansion into two additional Texas markets – Austin and Dallas-Ft. Worth – and launched a series of research initiatives and modernization efforts that resulted in the creation of new floorplan designs, new color and option packages, and embracing smart home technology as a standard feature in all new homes.

"The Perry Homes team is always watching the market carefully and looking for opportunities to reach new customers with new and better services," explained Britton. "I wanted the company's image and brand to be more reflective of these transformation efforts, more sophisticated, more elegant, and in line with our product improvements over the past few years."

Britton's changes resulted in yet another strong performance for the company in 2019. Last year, the company was recognized as the largest private homebuilder in San Antonio while it also grew home closings by over 50 percent year-over-year in Austin. All told, the company achieved over 3,000 home sales in 2019 across their four operating markets in Texas.

Last year, Britton was recognized by several groups for her leadership – including the Greater Houston Women's Chamber of Commerce's 2019 Breakthrough Woman of the Year, and the 2019 Girls, Inc. Strong, Smart, and Bold awardee. She was also honored by Houston Woman Magazine as one of Houston's 50 Most Influential Women of 2018.

Just as important to Britton, Perry Homes was recognized as the Texas Association of Builders' 2019 Philanthropist of the Year – thanks to the work of the Perry Homes Foundation, which was established in 2017 and has since contributed nearly $2 million to charitable causes in the Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio areas. The Foundation named three "Champion Charities" in 2019 that represent the cornerstone of the Foundation's annual giving and engagement – the Astros Foundation, Helping a Hero and the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation.

"We are honored by the recognition of our accomplishments that we've achieved together as a company. Our new tagline 'Tradition of Excellence' truly reflects our steadfast dedication to creating a superior quality home and homebuying experience, as well as our ongoing commitment to giving back. It not only serves as a reminder of our strong history but also is the guiding principle for our future," said Kathy Britton.

