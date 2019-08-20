Perry Homes Recognizes Partnerships With 'Champion' Organizations To Further Support Communities, Youth And Neighbors In Need

Since the company's inception in 1967, Perry Homes' leadership has believed in the importance of bettering the economy, the society and the environment where it operates through active corporate engagement. Founder Bob Perry generously supported humanitarian programs benefiting children of lesser means, both locally and around the globe. Mr. Perry was also passionate about improving the education system, and he invested in focused programs and initiatives in order to do so.

"Even as a small child, my father was driven to serve others, and throughout his adult life he continually made it his personal mission to help those who needed it most," said Britton. "My father instilled into me key principles of giving, showing what it meant to love thy neighbor. These are not small shoes to fill, but I am working to carry on my father's legacy of making a difference – in our parks, in our schools, and in our neighborhoods – through the formation of the Perry Homes Foundation. I truly believe it's the most important work our company could ever do."

Established in 2017, the Perry Homes Foundation's core mission is to support initiatives to benefit those who are less fortunate, to create opportunities for students needing financial assistance, and to enhance the beauty of our local parks and communities. As such, Perry Homes and the Perry Homes Foundation partner with dozens of charitable programs and philanthropic groups by establishing endowments and relief funds, sponsoring underwriting agreements, and through Perry Homes employee volunteer efforts. The Foundation provides support through the execution of fundraising events and the collection of internal and external donations, as well. Since 2017, Perry Homes and the Perry Homes Foundation have contributed nearly $2 million to a large number of charitable causes across the State of Texas.

As a champion partner, Perry Homes and the Perry Homes Foundation have been heavily involved with the Astros Foundation for the 2019 baseball season. This year, Perry Homes was designated as the Official Homebuilder of the Houston Astros. Perry Homes also serves as the presenting sponsor of the Astros Foundation Share2Care raffle. Thus far, the two Houston-based organizations have raised over $1 million for local charities through this in-stadium program. Perry Homes showcased their continued support of the Astros Foundation during the Aug. 19 Houston Astros home game against the Detroit Tigers. Hundreds of Perry Homes employees attended the game as part of a corporate "Night at the Ball Park," with many participating in an on-field $25,000 check presentation to the Astros Foundation before the game's first pitch.

Perry Homes is also involved in the Astros Foundation's cornerstone initiatives including the Houston Astros Youth Academy, the "Astros Community Leaders" program, and the "Astros Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities" (RBI) project.

"Perry Homes is a great partner to the Astros Foundation," said Twila Carter, executive director of the Astros Foundation and SVP of community affairs. "Their rich heritage and admirable commitment to our community aligns perfectly with the mission of our organization. Our collaborative work with Perry Homes and the Perry Homes Foundation provides the opportunity to create a more widespread, far-reaching impact within the Houston area."

Additionally, as part of Perry Homes' collaboration with the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, the Perry Homes Foundation sponsors the "My Home Library" program for Lewis Elementary in Houston, a school in which nearly every child is economically disadvantaged. This partnership enables all 800 students within the school to receive a home library of books that are self-selected by each child. The company also provides dozens of employee volunteers for the "Read-Houston-Read" mentor program for first- and second-grade students.

"We are thrilled to serve as a champion partner of Perry Homes," said Julie Baker Finck, president of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation. "The company's investment of employee volunteers and financial resources in our mission of improving lives through the power of literacy is helping to prepare hundreds of Houston's children for a brighter future and better life. They are points of light for others to follow and we are deeply grateful for their commitment."

And most recently, Perry Homes and their partner Helping a Hero joined together to complete the construction of a specialized home for Army veteran CPL (Ret.) Matt Deatherage, who was severely injured while serving overseas in Afghanistan. The home, located in the Trails at Westpointe community, marks the eleventh home the two organizations have built together for a wounded veteran, and their first completed project in San Antonio.

"Having a new home specially built for me is a dream come true, and I'm honored that Perry Homes and Helping a Hero have given me this opportunity of a lifetime," said CPL Deatherage.

The Perry Homes Foundation is continually working to maximize its impact within local communities. Stay up to date on the Foundation's initiatives, events and outreach efforts by visiting www.perryhomesfoundation.com.

About Perry Homes

Perry Homes, a Texas homebuilder for over 50 years, is committed to providing exceptional value, quality and customer service. Family-owned and operated, Perry Homes has spent over 50 years building a sterling reputation as one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in Texas. Perry Homes offers a variety of new home designs in over 55 communities throughout Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. Perry Homes is dedicated to providing first-class customer service before, during and after the sale. The company's continuing loyalty to customers, combined with their distinguished reputation, creates an unrivaled demand for Perry Homes. For more information, please visit www.perryhomes.com.

About the Perry Homes Foundation

The Perry Homes Foundation was established in 2017 by Perry Homes CEO Kathy Perry Britton, in honor of her late father Bob Perry. The Foundation's core mission is to support initiatives to benefit those who are less fortunate, to create opportunities for students needing financial assistance, and to enhance the beauty of our local parks and communities. For more information, please visit www.perryhomesfoundation.com.

