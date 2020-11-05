Perry Law P.C. Earns Consecutive Honors in Best Law Firms Listing

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based Perry Law P.C. has earned recognition in the annual Best Law Firms guide for a second year in a row. The 2021 listing is published by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America.

This year, Perry Law is recognized as a leading law firm for insurance litigation and insurance law in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The Best Law Firms selection process ranks the leading law firms by specialty following extensive client and attorney evaluations, peer review and independent editorial analysis. For the full 2021 Best Law Firms list, visit https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com .

"We are grateful for this recognition," said firm founder Meloney Perry. "Our firm works hard to build relationships with our clients and our peers, and to be included in this listing again is exciting."

A firm must have at least one attorney recognized individually in the current Best Lawyers in America listing to earn Best Law Firms eligibility. Ms. Perry was recognized earlier in the year by the oldest peer-review lawyer guide for her work in insurance law and insurance litigation.

In October, she was honored again in Texas Super Lawyers for her expertise in insurance coverage.

Ms. Perry defends insurance companies and business owners involved in insurance coverage disputes, bad faith and class action litigation in Texas, New Mexico and Colorado. She also serves as the primary counsel for a national insurance firm.

She is active in the legal community as a member of the State Bar of Texas Insurance Law Section and has held leadership positions in professional organizations, including the State Bar of Texas Council of Chairs Committee. Ms. Perry frequently conducts seminars that focus on insurance law and coverage issues. She is also an advocate for women's issues.

Perry Law P.C. is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Counsel as a women-owned law firm focused on insurance coverage and litigation. Our group of attorneys invests in lasting relationships, takes time to understand your business, and makes you the priority. For more information, please visit our website, http://www.mperrylaw.com .

