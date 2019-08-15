Perry Law P.C. Founder Meloney Perry Honored in Best Lawyers in America 2020

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance coverage and litigation attorney Meloney Perry has earned a place in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for her work in insurance law and insurance litigation.

The nation's oldest peer-review guide has recognized the Dallas attorney and founder of Perry Law P.C. for a second consecutive year. With more than 20 years of defending insurance companies in coverage disputes, bad faith and class actions, Ms. Perry is a well-known insurance lawyer who serves as the primary regional attorney for a major national insurance carrier. She also represents companies involved in insurance and business disputes throughout Texas, New Mexico and Colorado.

To learn more about Meloney Perry, visit: https://mperrylaw.com/person/meloney-perry/.

"Our team works hard to collaborate with our clients," said Ms. Perry. "We are big into building relationships. To receive this recognition from our peers is an honor for our entire team, and I'm grateful."

In addition to her representation of clients, Ms. Perry is a frequent presenter at legal seminars that focus on insurance coverage, bad faith matters and the law and has taken a leadership role within the State Bar of Texas. She is the immediate past vice chair of the Council of Chairs Committee and is a former chair of the Insurance Law Section.

The Best Lawyers in America is a legal guide developed through a process of independent nominations followed with voting by current Best Lawyers honorees in the same practice areas and geographic regions. Editors make the final selection after careful review.

Certified under the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, Perry Law P.C. is a woman-owned law firm focused on insurance coverage and litigation. Our group of attorneys invests in lasting relationships, takes time to understand your business, and makes you the priority. For more information, please visit our website, http://www.mperrylaw.com.

