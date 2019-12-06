Perry Pascual Joins Integris Applied

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integris Applied (www.integrisapplied.com) is pleased to announce that former Commonwealth of Virginia technology executive Perry Pascual has joined the firm. Mr. Pascual has over 14 years of experience leading and implementing technology strategies and policies for the state of Virginia. Mr. Pascual was the key executive who led the Virginia Information Technology Agency's (VITA) transition to a new integrated technology delivery model, transitioning over $2B worth of single sourced IT services contracts to multiple integrated suppliers. Mr. Pascual's efforts helped the Commonwealth realize significant cost reductions and built a foundation for the Commonwealth's technology strategy.

Integris Applied CEO Les Druitt stated: "Perry is a perfect fit for our firm. Integris Applied thinks big but has a blue collar mentality. Perry has vision and can implement that vision in a collaborative, humble and hands on way. Integris Applied lives and breathes on our clients' success and Perry embraces our mentality."

Prior to his time at VITA, Mr. Pascual served as an operations analyst at Capital One for IT supply chain and financial services. Prior to Capital One he spent 8 years as an officer in the United States Navy. Mr. Pascual is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. He has completed 14 marathons and 3 IronMan races.

Mr. Pascual stated: "Joining Integris Applied is an exciting moment in my professional career. They are forward thinking, hard-working and passionate. They have integrity and believe in their work. I look forward to helping Integris Applied serve their clients and grow their presence across the county."

About Integris Applied: Integris Applied is a management consulting firm focused on CIOs and their organizations. We guide clients through the changes required to implement sustainable technology-led strategies. We shape IT organizations and environments with an approach that unifies vision, action and the people who influence both. We have walked in your shoes as buyers, sellers and advisors ... and will walk with you now, on your journey. www.integrisapplied.com

