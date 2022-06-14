Perry Solomon of Solomon Growth Advisors Joins the Advisory Board of Global Manufacturer, JBK Wellness Labs

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solomon Growth Advisors LLC has joined the advisory board for a global manufacturer, JBK Wellness Labs. Led by Perry Solomon, Solomon Growth Advisors will be providing strategic guidance for JBK Wellness Labs as the manufacturer expands into new markets.

"I pride myself on our history of successful strategic planning for brands and I am looking forward to expanding our presence in both the manufacturing and health & beauty categories with this highly respected new client," said Perry Solomon, Founder, and president of Solomon Growth Advisors. "We are honored to join the advisory board for JBK Wellness Labs and have the opportunity to work directly with a world-class doctor of Chinese medicine, author, founder and formulator, Dr. Jenelle Kim, and president, Craig Nandoo."

"We couldn't be happier to be partnering with Solomon Growth Advisors," said Craig Nandoo, Co-Founder and President of JBK Wellness Labs. "JBK Wellness Labs is at a point where we are ready to approach a new arena within our industry and the strategic guidance from Solomon Growth Advisors will help us achieve the growth and success we are ready for, while avoiding the trial-and-error approach most entrepreneurs take when first starting out. JBK Wellness Labs is now in its 10th year, and we are looking forward to a strong start into the next decade with our newest advisory board member, Perry Solomon of Solomon Growth Advisors."

About Solomon Growth Advisors

Solomon Growth Advisors provides strategic advice to emerging businesses and mentors early to mid-stage entrepreneurs so they can reach their full potential. With over four decades of experience, Solomon Growth Advisors specializes in advisory board services including strategic planning and exit strategy in addition to onboarding new e-commerce brands to Amazon and assisting both emerging Amazon-based businesses and Amazon aggregators in managing and growing their presence. For more information, please visit SolomonGrowthAdvisors.com.

About JBK Wellness Labs

Operating in the United States and Europe, JBK Wellness Labs is a world-renowned contract manufacturer with more than 80 years of combined team experience in the beauty and wellness industry. Led by founder and formulator, Dr. Jenelle Kim has formulated some of the first all-natural luxury products carried in high-end spas across the world including Ritz Carlton, Four Season & Mandarin Oriental high-end retailers such as Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus & Bergdorf Goodman, and in the natural marketplace in stores such as Whole Foods Market & Sprouts.

PR Contact:

Kathleen Gonzales

[email protected]

619-368-2701

Elevated Public Relations

SolomonGrowthAdvisors.com

SOURCE Solomon Growth Advisors