Persado AI Drives $2.5 Billion in Revenue for Financial Services Brands

8 of the 10 Largest U.S. Banks and 6 of the 7 Top Card Issuers Use Motivation AI to Create Personalized, Compliant Marketing Content for Customer Engagement and ROI

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motivation AI company Persado today announced that its enterprise AI platform has collectively driven more than $2.5 billion in additional incremental revenue for large financial services organizations in the past five years alone. Early adopters and innovators, such as Ally Bank, LendingClub, and Chase , use the technology to create on-brand, personalized, and compliant marketing content that engages customers.

Ally Bank Executive Director, Product Marketing and CRM, David Hixon, explained, "Persado has helped Ally to understand what resonates with our customers when it comes to our marketing communications across key channels like email and web. By understanding the do's and don'ts related to targeted conversations we have with our customers, we're able to deliver a better customer experience and unlock double-digit improvement on KPIs like clicks and actual conversions."

Financial Services companies reach millions of customers every day through digital channels, with the goal of motivating each customer or prospect to act. Gartner forecasts that by 2025, 30% of outbound marketing messages from large companies will be synthetically generated, up from just 2 percent in 2022, underscoring the skyrocketing quest for generative AI (GenAI) that engages consumers.

Providing the only enterprise AI platform to generate, optimize, and personalize marketing content at scale, Persado is unique in driving engagement and value for customer-first companies in highly regulated industries. The company's Motivation AI platform pinpoints optimal message copy, with the trifecta of potential GenAI for marketing benefits: productivity, performance, and compliance.

The technology conveys a brand's narratives across segments and adheres to compliance guidelines, speeding time to market and earning the trust of 8 of the 10 largest U.S. banks and 6 of 7 top credit card issuers , as well as myriad other large enterprises. Persado presently influences 35 percent of consumer card acquisition campaign content and increases related success rates by 43 percent, on average.

Persado uses advanced machine learning, natural language processing, and transformer models to create emotion-informed messages that are more effective than humans alone or other LLMs in driving action 96 percent of the time. Marketers are able to rapidly generate with mathematical precision the words and phrases for each interaction (email, mobile, web, social, IVR), ensuring that messages motivate, inspire confidence, build loyalty, and address hesitations throughout the customer journey.

Customer Acquisition — Lead generation, cards/accounts, conversion, referrals, and more

— Lead generation, cards/accounts, conversion, referrals, and more Customer Engagement — Onboarding, early engagement, account activation, spend growth

— Onboarding, early engagement, account activation, spend growth Customer Cross-Sell — Offer management, upsell/cross sell, rewards promotion, and win-back

— Offer management, upsell/cross sell, rewards promotion, and win-back Customer Retention — Autopay and reminders, forbearance awareness, payments, limit alerts

"Finserv executives understand the growing cost of inaction when delaying AI use in marketing. At the same time, AI washing is rampant, enterprise suites offer only light capabilities, and generic models like ChatGPT pose risks of bias, generating 'off' content, or even copyright concerns," explained Persado President and Co-founder, Assaf Baciu. "Low-risk in the era of AI comes from a unique data training set and purpose-built platform—and Persado provides that."

Persado leverages 12 years of historical campaign data and continuous model training to provide high-performing, low-risk GenAI to many top banks, card issuers, travel brands, and retailers. The platform has been audited by the world's premier financial institutions and complies with legal, security and privacy standards (GDPR, CCPA, ISO, or SOC2), and brand guidelines, helping speed time to market.

About Persado

The Persado Motivation AI platform uses advanced learning, NLP, and transformer models to understand copy intent and create messages that motivate consumer action. Unlike other large language models (LLMs), Persado is trained on a specialized dataset of real interaction and transaction data from 1.2 billion consumers, which measures and refine language, emotional response, and engagement—so enterprise marketers can drive significant business value. Iconic brands, including Ally Bank, Chase, Kate Spade, Marks & Spencer, and Verizon, trust Persado to engage customers from acquisition to loyalty.

SOURCE Persado Inc.