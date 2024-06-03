Persado and Miansai Executives to Discuss Generative AI in Ecommerce at CommerceNext

Jun 03, 2024, 15:50 ET
Persado to Demonstrate Motivation-informed GenAI Solutions That Drive
Customer Engagement and Conversions at Booth #104
NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO:
WHAT:
The speakers will provide retail marketers with insights about how to use GenAI as a
Taylor Holmes and a team of GenAI for marketing experts will also be available at the
WHERE:
WHEN:
Stand #104 hours: June 11 (8:00 am to 6:45 pm) and June 12 (8:00 am to 5:00 pm)
About Miansai
Miansai was founded in 2008 by creative visionary Michael Saiger, who initially set out to craft inspired, understated men's jewelry pieces using raw materials he painstakingly refined himself. Over the last decade and a half, we've grown from a company of one into a global lifestyle and fashion brand with more than 30 skilled artisans who meticulously create fine jewelry and fashion-forward statement pieces for the everyday, modern minimalist. Based in Miami with flagship stores in New York City and Los Angeles, you can find Miansai's men's, women's and children's products in 40 US states and 36 countries.
About Persado
Persado provides the only Motivation AI platform that generates personalized communications at scale, inspiring each individual to engage and act. Many of the world's largest brands, including Ally Bank, Dropbox, JP Morgan Chase, Kate Spade, Marks & Spencer (M&S), and Verizon, rely on Persado to engage customers across their journey, from acquisition to loyalty. Persado's Generative AI for the enterprise is trained on more than 100 billion digital business language impressions across industries, enabling marketers to motivate customers and drive significant business value.
