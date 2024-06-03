Persado and Miansai Executives to Discuss Generative AI in Ecommerce at CommerceNext

Persado Inc.

Jun 03, 2024, 15:50 ET

Persado to Demonstrate Motivation-informed GenAI Solutions That Drive 
Customer Engagement and Conversions at Booth #104

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO:


Christopher Veck, CIO of accessories retailer Miansai, and Taylor Holmes, Persado's VP of
Solutions Consulting, will discuss "How GenAI Insights and Analytics are Driving
Conversion and Customer Loyalty" at the CommerceNext 2024 Ecommerce Growth Show
taking place June 11-13 in New York City.


WHAT:


Miansai has achieved significant omnichannel campaign uplift through its use of Persado
specialized GenAI for marketing. The breakout session will explore:

  • How to analyze message performance for personalized content creation and
    increased engagement
  • How to maintain brand voice and optimize content for authentic customer
    connection and loyalty
  • How to utilize technology partners to improve marketing program
    effectiveness—today and in the future

The speakers will provide retail marketers with insights about how to use GenAI as a
content copilot to tailor marketing messages across diverse customer segments. 

 

Taylor Holmes and a team of GenAI for marketing experts will also be available at the
Persado stand #104 to discuss Persado's Motivation AI solutions. Event attendees are
encouraged to learn how many of the world's largest retail and ecommerce brands use
Persado's specialized GenAI to increase productivity and easily create marketing
language that performs better than brands' control copy 96% of the time, and yields a
40% average uplift in conversion.


 WHERE:


CommerceNext 2024 Ecommerce Growth Show
New York Hilton Midtown
1335 6th Avenue
New York, NY 10019


WHEN:


The speaking session will be held from 3:15 pm - 3:35 pm ET on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Stand #104 hours: June 11 (8:00 am to 6:45 pm) and June 12 (8:00 am to 5:00 pm)

About Miansai

Miansai was founded in 2008 by creative visionary Michael Saiger, who initially set out to craft inspired, understated men's jewelry pieces using raw materials he painstakingly refined himself. Over the last decade and a half, we've grown from a company of one into a global lifestyle and fashion brand with more than 30 skilled artisans who meticulously create fine jewelry and fashion-forward statement pieces for the everyday, modern minimalist. Based in Miami with flagship stores in New York City and Los Angeles, you can find Miansai's men's, women's and children's products in 40 US states and 36 countries.

About Persado

Persado provides the only Motivation AI platform that generates personalized communications at scale, inspiring each individual to engage and act. Many of the world's largest brands, including Ally Bank, Dropbox, JP Morgan Chase, Kate Spade, Marks & Spencer (M&S), and Verizon, rely on Persado to engage customers across their journey, from acquisition to loyalty. Persado's Generative AI for the enterprise is trained on more than 100 billion digital business language impressions across industries, enabling marketers to motivate customers and drive significant business value.

SOURCE Persado Inc.

