Persado and Miansai Executives to Discuss Generative AI in Ecommerce at CommerceNext



Miansai has achieved significant omnichannel campaign uplift through its use of Persado

specialized GenAI for marketing. The breakout session will explore:

How to analyze message performance for personalized content creation and

increased engagement

How to maintain brand voice and optimize content for authentic customer

connection and loyalty

How to utilize technology partners to improve marketing program

effectiveness—today and in the future

The speakers will provide retail marketers with insights about how to use GenAI as a

content copilot to tailor marketing messages across diverse customer segments.



Taylor Holmes and a team of GenAI for marketing experts will also be available at the

Persado stand #104 to discuss Persado's Motivation AI solutions. Event attendees are

encouraged to learn how many of the world's largest retail and ecommerce brands use

Persado's specialized GenAI to increase productivity and easily create marketing

language that performs better than brands' control copy 96% of the time, and yields a

40% average uplift in conversion.