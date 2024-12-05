Persado Wins 2024 Banking Tech Award in Tech of the Future: AI and Data Category

Marketing Technology Leader Recognized for Helping Top Retail Banks Drive Growth With Motivation AI

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FinTech Futures today announced that Persado Inc. , a leading provider of AI-powered content generation solutions for marketing, has been named the winner in the 2024 Banking Tech Awards highly competitive Tech of the Future – AI and Data – Customer Experience & Revenue Growth category. The Persado Motivation AI platform was recognized at the FinTech Futures December 4 awards ceremony in London for partnering with many of the world's largest banks to optimize their digital marketing content and drive revenue—achieving productivity, performance, and compliance with AI innovation.

FinTech Futures' annual Banking Tech Awards recognize excellence in banking technology and follow a rigorous judging process. An independent panel of seasoned industry experts meticulously evaluated each nomination, focusing on innovation, measurable impact, and demonstrable effectiveness. Judges prioritized solutions that address real-world business challenges and offer a clear path to delivering quantifiable value and named the submission.

The Tech of the Future categories specifically recognize technology providers poised to redefine the banking and finance landscape. "Persado Motivation AI Unlocks New Lever for Growth" was named a winner based on evaluation of the company's ability to showcase truly innovative software solutions that leverage the power of AI, machine learning, and data analytics to reimagine processes and elevate user experiences.

"This prestigious banking award win is a testament to the pioneering work our customers are doing with AI," said Assaf Baciu, Co-Founder and President of Persado. "The realized value of purpose-built AI platforms like Persado Motivation AI is indisputable, and the $2.5 billion in revenue we've helped drive for many of the world's top financial institutions in recent years underscores the quantifiable business impact."

Trusted by top banks such as Ally, Chase, and NatWest, the Persado Motivation AI platform is a first-of-its-kind, full-stack AI platform designed to optimize enterprise marketing communications. Motivation AI uses advanced learning, natural language processing, and transformer models to understand copy intent and create messages that motivate consumer action. The platform is trained on a specialized dataset of real interaction and transaction data from 1.2 billion consumers, which measures and refines language, emotional response, and engagement.

About Persado

Iconic brands, including Ally Bank, Chase, Kate Spade, Marks & Spencer, and Verizon trust Persado to engage customers from acquisition to loyalty.

