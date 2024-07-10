Persana Launches, Revolutionizing Aesthetic Health

Renowned and In-Demand, Peer-Vetted Aesthetic Physicians Now Accessible Via New Virtual Gateway, Persana

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persana , the first luxury aesthetic health platform, launched today. The company is co-founded by world-renowned facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Babak Azizzadeh and healthtech venture capital firm, Initiate Ventures & Studio . A high-end aesthetic service platform, Persana provides customers with timely and personalized access to best-in-class, unparalleled expert physicians and has quickly become a trusted resource for on-demand aesthetic health. With live video calls, chats, and direct booking, Persana facilitates conversations between patients and physicians from the privacy of one's home, with just the click of a button.

Persana's curated, exclusive, network of world-class physicians takes timely research and guesswork out of finding the right specialist. The company's proprietary matching algorithm immediately and intelligently pairs those seeking specific care and procedures with best-fit expert plastic surgeons or dermatologists based on the individual's preferences and resources. From decades of experience, Persana physicians know that finding the right physician leads to superior patient outcomes and long term satisfaction. The Persana platform also uniquely presents unbiased, medically accurate information on surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures to help people make informed decisions and feel confident with their care.

Every Persana physician is rigorously vetted by Persana's advisory board of pre-eminent aesthetic practitioners. Persana physicians are not only board-certified in their respective medical specialties but are also selected for exceptional results and reputation. Some noteworthy physicians in the network include: Michelle Henry, Paul Nassif, Rod Rohrich, Doris Day, Mike Nayak, Ben Talei, Amir Karam and Guy Massry. Full list HERE.

Discerning consumers who seek unrivaled expertise and experience in aesthetics will benefit from Persana's guidance and omnichannel access to world-class physicians. Key platform features include:

Persana Verified Physicians : An invitation-only network of peer-approved, board-certified, best-in-class physicians made accessible to consumers

: An invitation-only network of peer-approved, board-certified, best-in-class physicians made accessible to consumers Proprietary Matching Tool: Technology that immediately and intelligently pairs people with the doctor best suited for their specific concerns, preferences, resources, and desired procedures

Technology that immediately and intelligently pairs people with the doctor best suited for their specific concerns, preferences, resources, and desired procedures Live, On-Demand Video Calls : Individuals have access to on-demand, virtual discussions with their best-matched physician, from the privacy of their own home

: Individuals have access to on-demand, virtual discussions with their best-matched physician, from the privacy of their own home Chats : Anyone can privately direct message and share video recordings and photos about their aesthetic concerns with leading experts at their own convenience. This simplifies the process of efficiently obtaining multiple opinions

: Anyone can privately direct message and share video recordings and photos about their aesthetic concerns with leading experts at their own convenience. This simplifies the process of efficiently obtaining multiple opinions Direct Booking : Scheduling of non-surgical procedures accessed directly through the platform

: Scheduling of non-surgical procedures accessed directly through the platform Education: Medically accurate and physician-developed unbiased information and insider tips

"As a Beverly Hills Facial Plastic Surgeon with over 20 years of experience, I have seen firsthand the challenges patients encounter when trying to find the right physician for their aesthetic concerns. Identifying qualified and trustworthy medical professionals who specialize in the procedures they seek can be daunting for patients. Because of delays and inconvenience of accessing top experts, as well as the significant technology gap in aesthetic medicine, a solution is needed to quickly and efficiently connect patients with leading dermatologists and plastic surgeons."



– Dr. Babak Azizzadeh, Co-Founder of Persana; Director of Center for Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery and Clinical Chief of Otolaryngology at Cedars-Sinai; Associate Clinical Professor of Surgery at UCLA

"Demand for aesthetic health is at an all-time high as everyone wants to look and feel their best. But as the field grows, it has become increasingly difficult for patients to access highly experienced physicians. The risks of a poor procedure can be traumatic and life-altering. Persana represents a truly unique opportunity to be at the forefront of a new healthcare delivery model, pairing transformative technology with the world's leading physicians, to help patients safely achieve the results they desire."

– Iana Dimkova, Co-Founder of Persana. Founder & General Partner at Initiate Ventures & Studio

Persana will be available on July 10, 2024 at Persana.com.

About Persana

Persana is the trusted resource for connecting patients to best-in-class aesthetic physicians. The platform facilitates on-demand connections through live video calls, chats, and in-person appointments, enabling seamless access from the privacy of one's home. Persana's proprietary matching process immediately and intelligently pairs those seeking care with the doctor best suited for their specific procedures, preferences, and resources. Persana believes that finding the right provider results in safer and superior outcomes.

Every Persana physician is selected and vetted by Persana's advisory board, a group of highly experienced medical and aesthetic practitioners. Persana physicians each hold valid state medical licenses, are board-certified in their respective medical specialties, and are judged by the Persana advisory board to be highly distinguished, including for excellent aesthetic taste and reputation. Doctors never pay to be on the platform; entrance is by excellence only.

About Initiate Ventures & Studio

Initiate is an early-stage venture capital firm that co-founds and invests in transformative companies focused at the intersections of healthcare, life sciences, and technology. Initiate partners with exceptional entrepreneurs who are reshaping the future of healthcare and driving tomorrow's breakthroughs. The firm is led by Iana Dimkova and Jessica Owens, who bring decades of experience as serial founders and venture capital investors. Initiate's sectors of interest include healthtech SaaS, diagnostics, life sciences tools, and biopharma platforms & services. Learn more about company creation and co-founding with Initiate at http://www.initiate.studio and early-stage venture investing at http://www.initiate.vc

