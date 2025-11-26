Persante Health Care Notifies Individuals of Data Security Incident

MT. LAUREL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Persante Health Care is providing notice of a recent data security incident that may have involved personal and/or protected health information. Persante Health Care is a national provider of sleep and balance center management services for numerous medical facilities. Persante Health Care takes the privacy and security of all information within its possession very seriously. Persante Health Care has sent notice of this incident to potentially affected individuals and provided resources to assist them.

On or about January 28, 2025, Persante Health Care became aware of unusual activity in its network. Upon discovering this activity, Persante Health Care immediately took steps to secure the network and launched an investigation with the support of external cybersecurity experts to learn more about the scope of the incident and any impact to data. Through that investigation, Persante Health Care learned of information suggesting that an unknown actor gained unauthorized access to its network between January 23 and 28, 2025 and potentially accessed or acquired certain files, some of which may have contained individuals' personal and/or protected health information. Persante Health Care then undertook a comprehensive review of the potentially impacted data, and, on or about October 3, 2025, determined that certain individuals' personal and/or protected health information may have been involved. Persante Health Care then worked to notify affected medical facilities and coordinated notification efforts with those providers and verified the affected information and mailing addresses for impacted individuals to effectuate formal notification.

The personal and protected health information that may have been involved in the incident included: names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, state identification numbers, passport numbers, governmental identification numbers, Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers, dates of medical service, physician or medical facility information, medical condition or treatment information, medical diagnosis information, Medicare or Medicaid numbers, individual health insurance policy numbers, financial account numbers, payment card numbers, patient account numbers, medical record numbers, medical device identifiers, and biometric identifier.

On November 26, 2025, Persante Health Care mailed notice of this incident to potentially impacted individuals for which Persante Health Care had identifiable address information. In this notification letter, Persante Health Care provided information about the incident and steps that potentially affected individuals can take to protect their information. Persante Health Care also offered individuals access to complimentary identity protection services through Kroll.

Persante Health Care takes the security and privacy of personal information in its possession very seriously and has taken additional steps to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future. Additionally, Persante Health Care has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time and can be reached at (844) 354-1778.

