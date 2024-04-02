Persefoni AI named a leader in Sustainability Management Software by independent research firm

Persefoni received the highest score possible in Audit & Compliance, Innovation, Market Presence, ROI calculation, Supplier engagement, Sustainability intelligence, and Vision, among other categories

TEMPE, Ariz., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni, a leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) for enterprises and financial institutions, was recognized as a leader in sustainability management software by analyst firm Forrester. The Forrester Wave™: Sustainability Management Software, Q2 2024 report evaluated sustainability management software vendors using 24 criteria to inform corporate sustainability and finance teams considering purchasing options.

"Persefoni AI (is) a specialist in carbon with deep expertise in carbon accounting, data management, compliance, and decarbonization planning," said the Forrester report. "Persefoni AI's strong vision includes the use of AI for deeper financial modeling and incorporating broader ESG reporting."

"Persefoni is honored to once again be selected as a leader in the sustainability management software market," said CEO and Co-Founder Kentaro Kawamori. "Persefoni Advanced and our intuitive, free, self-guided solution, Persefoni Pro , not only makes gathering climate data and reporting a breeze, but we accomplish this with enterprise-grade security, including SOC I, SOC II, and ISO 27001 certifications. Together, Persefoni leverages many years of development and achievements in AI, including proprietary, advanced GPT models, to simplify managing Scopes 1, 2, and 3, with an established focus on supply chain engagement."

The report cited Persefoni's superior innovation and product development and Scope 3 Data Exchange, which enables users to request and manage supplier emissions data, climate targets, and product carbon footprints. The report also noted Persefoni's superior capabilities for ROI calculation, decarbonization levers, and Net Zero Navigator (developed with partner Bain & Co. ) for environmental strategy.

Many of the world's largest companies and financial institutions trust Persefoni - including strategic integrations with market leaders like Workiva , and partnerships with global services firms like Bain & Co., Deloitte, and ERM. Industry leaders like MSCI and Deloitte Tohmatsu have already selected Persefoni Pro.

About Persefoni

Persefoni AI Inc. offers businesses and financial institutions the software and AI tools to manage their organization's climate-related data, disclosures, and performance with the same level of rigor and confidence as their financial reporting systems. With our platform, users can streamline their carbon footprint calculations, develop and oversee decarbonization strategies, and generate audit-ready sustainability reports.

For more information about Persefoni, please visit https://www.persefoni.com/ .

SOURCE Persefoni