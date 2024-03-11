Persefoni announces former Visa Chief Sustainability Officer Douglas Sabo has joined its Sustainability Advisory Board

Douglas Sabo to strategically advise the Sustainability Advisory Board

TEMPE, Ariz., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni, a leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) for enterprises and financial institutions, has announced that former Visa Chief Sustainability Officer Douglas Sabo has joined its Sustainability Advisory Board (SAB) .

Sabo will strategically advise Persefoni's executive team with critical insights from within a leading corporation Post this Douglas Sabo joins Persefoni's Sustainability Advisory Board

Sabo is a recognized global leader in corporate sustainability, ESG, and sustainable commerce. From 2008-2024, he served as a corporate sustainability and responsibility executive at Visa Inc., the global payments leader, including as the company's inaugural Chief Sustainability Officer. In his role, Sabo led Visa's ESG strategy, framework, reporting, and stakeholder engagement, driving the company to regular recognition as a top industry leader for ESG performance. Sabo also led the company's environmental sustainability, human rights, and responsible business initiatives, including Visa's initiatives in the company's operations as well as in empowering sustainable living and commerce.

In his role on Persefoni's SAB, Sabo will strategically advise Persefoni's executive team with critical insights from within a leading corporation. He will, among other things, advise on how Persefoni's leading AI-driven carbon accounting platform can meet companies' needs today and over the long term.

"Doug brings a wealth of experience to the SAB following his leading sustainability role at Visa and his continued cross-industry engagement on ESG issues," said Kentaro Kawamori, CEO & Co-Founder of Persefoni. "His insights and relationships will be invaluable for our customers on the eve of the SEC's climate disclosure rule. Persefoni is grateful to Doug and his fellow sustainability board members as they help guide us through this new era of vital transparency."

"With the continued emergence of a complex climate disclosure era, real-time carbon management solutions become ever increasingly important to enable companies to respond to regulatory and stakeholder requirements while meeting decarbonization goals," said Sabo. "I am honored to join the world-class industry experts on the Sustainability Advisory Board in support of the mission of Persefoni and – ultimately – a decarbonized economy."

About Persefoni

Persefoni AI Inc. offers businesses and financial institutions the software and AI tools to manage their organization's climate-related data, disclosures, and performance with the same level of rigor and confidence as their financial reporting systems. With our platform, users can streamline their carbon footprint calculations, develop and oversee decarbonization strategies, and generate audit-ready sustainability reports.

For more information about Persefoni, please visit https://www.persefoni.com/ .

SOURCE Persefoni