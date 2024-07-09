Persefoni Enhances Risk Management Capabilities Through GARP's Sustainability and Climate Risk (SCR®) Program

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and TEMPE, Ariz., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni, a leader in carbon accounting and climate risk management solutions, is proud to announce its collaboration with the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP), an internationally recognized not-for-profit association for risk managers dedicated to advancing the risk profession worldwide. As part of the collaboration, Persefoni is supporting the practical application of sustainability and climate principles into professional education through GARP's Sustainability and Climate Risk (SCR) Certificate Program .

With global members across 195 countries, GARP is known for providing comprehensive risk education programs. GARP offers the leading global certification for risk managers with the Financial Risk Manager (FRM®) Certification as well as the SCR Certificate.

Developed by world-leading senior risk practitioners, climate experts and sustainability professionals and launched in January 2020, GARP's SCR Certificate Program provides pivotal knowledge into the complex territories of sustainability and climate risk, as well as key insights into regulatory initiatives, reporting requirements, green finance instruments, nature risk, and transition planning across ten modules. The program is designed to accommodate global professionals, with test sites located around the world.

"GARP's SCR Program equips candidates to understand and apply a range of knowledge and skills necessary to function effectively as a sustainability and climate risk specialist," said Mike Wallace, Chief Decarbonization Officer at Persefoni.

Persefoni recently released its Persefoni Pro platform, an enterprise-grade tool that enables businesses to create accurate carbon footprints and measure scopes 1 and 2 emissions (scope 3 integration is weeks away). By integrating Persefoni Pro into the SCR Program, GARP provides candidates with a practical understanding of how the foundational greenhouse gas accounting and reporting skills they learn in the SCR curriculum can be applied to accelerate their organization's carbon neutrality and sustainability goals. This collaboration ensures that SCR candidates and SCR Certificate Holders are well-equipped to lead their organizations in navigating climate-related challenges and opportunities.

"GARP's partnership with Persefoni underscores its commitment to preparing professionals to practically address some of the most critical risks of our time," said Beth Creller, SCR Program Manager.

Early registration for the October SCR Exam ends on July 31, with standard registration available until September 30. The SCR Exam, administered globally from October 19 to November 2, offers a vital opportunity for professionals to enhance their expertise in sustainability and climate risk management.

For more information about the SCR Certificate Program and to register for the upcoming SCR Exam, visit GARP's website .

About the Global Association of Risk Professionals

The Global Association of Risk Professionals is a non-partisan, not-for-profit membership organization focused on elevating the practice of risk management. GARP offers the leading global certification for risk managers in the Financial Risk Manager (FRM®), as well as the Sustainability and Climate Risk (SCR®) Certificate, Risk and AI (RAI™) Certificate and ongoing educational opportunities through Continuing Professional Development. Through the GARP Benchmarking Initiative (GBI)® and GARP Risk Institute, GARP sponsors research in risk management and promotes collaboration among practitioners, academics, and regulators.

Founded in 1996, governed by a Board of Trustees, GARP is headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., with offices in London and Hong Kong. Find more information on garp.org or follow GARP on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter (X) .

About Persefoni

Persefoni AI Inc. offers businesses and financial institutions the software and AI tools to manage their organization's climate-related data, disclosures, and performance with the same level of rigor and confidence as their financial reporting systems. With our platform, users can streamline their carbon footprint calculations, develop and oversee decarbonization strategies, and generate audit-ready sustainability reports.

For more information about Persefoni, please visit https://www.persefoni.com/ .

