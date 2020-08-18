Persefoni Launches New Platform To Help Organizations Meaningfully Demonstrate Progress of Their Climate Change and Sustainability Programs

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni , a software and data company focused on positively impacting global sustainability, has today announced the closing of $3.5 million in seed round funding and the launch of its carbon footprint management platform.

As companies worldwide strive to fight climate change by curbing carbon emissions, they face a dearth of existing tools for calculating and reporting organizational carbon footprints. Moreover, the few tools that are available are often too complex and lack standardization. Persefoni is the first company to connect the entire sustainability disclosure and reporting cycle through an AI-native and patented business-centric platform, designed for executives and investors to understand, measure, forecast, and manage their organization and/or investment portfolio's carbon footprint.

The seed round was led by Rice Investment Group with additional participation from Carnrite Ventures and various Angel investors. Daniel Rice IV, Co-Founder and Partner at Rice Investment Group, has joined Persefoni's Board of Directors as part of the deal.

Persefoni leverages a SaaS platform that gives enterprises a detailed picture of their organizational carbon footprint and automates sustainability reporting by connecting reporting companies, shareholders, and institutional investors in a unified environment. It is built around Persefoni's Enterprise Carbon Footprint score, which provides meaningful/actionable performance context around an organization's carbon footprint relative to industry, company size, and their own potential improvement opportunities. With advanced analytics and AI models built into the Persefoni platform, organizations receive data-driven insights that suggest optimization opportunities for future planning and forecasting.

Kentaro Kawamori, CEO and Co-Founder of Persefoni said, "Organizations around the world are committing to decarbonizing their operations. Most don't know exactly how to get there yet, which is in large part due to the lack of tools available to properly measure and understand an organizational carbon footprint. Persefoni has already witnessed incredible demand for a platform to do just that from some of the world's largest companies and institutional investors across every sector and geography. Ultimately, Persefoni wants to make measuring and tracking every organization's carbon footprint as ubiquitous as managing their financial performance. Financial ERP systems did that for financial data decades ago and the same need to manage carbon inventories and transactions has emerged for organizations. This end-to-end carbon management offering has not existed in the market - until today."

The core Persefoni platform comes with features for carbon accounting, planning, and forecasting, carbon footprint scorecard, sustainability reporting, and investor reporting. The company will offer additional reporting add-on modules for reporting standards and frameworks such as SASB, TCFD, CDP, GRI, and more.

"As energy-focused investors, we are acutely aware of the growing demand from all stakeholders for standardized, quality information about companies' carbon footprints. Until now, there hasn't been a complete platform to handle this complex and evolving data. The Persefoni platform enables any business to understand the environmental impact of its operations, reduce their impact and do so in a secure platform that provides the same degree of confidence and security as the top financial reporting and accounting tools," added Rice.

