Persefoni Named Among America's Top GreenTech Companies 2024 by TIME and Statista

TEMPE, Ariz., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni AI Inc., a leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) for enterprises and financial institutions, today announces its recognition as one of America's Top GreenTech Companies 2024 by TIME and Statista. This prestigious recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to developing innovative solutions that help organizations collect, manage, and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and combat the environmental challenges of our time. Persefoni ranked eighth in the Carbon Solutions category and among the highest SaaS software solutions overall.

This comprehensive research, which scrutinized more than 4,600 companies, evaluated participants on three critical dimensions: Positive Environmental Impact, Financial Strength, and Innovation Drive. It underscores Persefoni's Generative AI achievements and product rollouts with partners like Bain & Co. , MSCI , ERM, and Deloitte. Our inclusion in this esteemed list underscores our significant contributions towards the ClimateTech space, not only in our groundbreaking technologies but also through our solid financial performance and our culture of continuous innovation.

Kentaro Kawamori, CEO and co-founder of Persefoni, expressed his appreciation, stating, "This recognition from TIME and Statista is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and global partners. It reaffirms our mission to help companies, both large and small, identify, manage, and disclose financial risk created by climate risk. We're honored to stand among the top performers in the GreenTech industry and remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in climate risk management, decarbonization strategies, and sustainable finance."

As investors and regulatory agencies across the globe intensify their focus on environmental disclosures, increasingly making them a mandatory component of corporate reporting, Persefoni's solutions become increasingly indispensable. Persefoni's solutions simplify this complex process, enabling organizations to not only meet compliance requirements with ease but also integrate sustainability reporting into their core business strategies. This shift elevates sustainability from a mere compliance checkbox to a fundamental aspect of operational excellence and strategic planning.

Additionally, as sustainability becomes a critical criterion in corporate procurement processes, assessing suppliers' and partners' environmental impact becomes increasingly paramount. Persefoni's platform offers the necessary tools to effortlessly gather and scrutinize emissions data across the supply chain.

Persefoni AI Inc. offers businesses and financial institutions the software and AI tools to manage their organization's climate-related data, disclosures, and performance with the same level of rigor and confidence as their financial reporting systems. With our platform, users can streamline their carbon footprint calculations, develop and oversee decarbonization strategies, and generate audit-ready sustainability reports.

