Persefoni Recognized Among First PCAF-accredited SaaS Vendors

News provided by

Persefoni

18 Sep, 2023, 20:27 ET

New Initiative to Boost Carbon Emissions Reporting

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni, a leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) for enterprises and financial institutions, today announces that the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) has named Persefoni as a PCAF-accredited SaaS partner for a new initiative to accelerate carbon emissions disclosures throughout the global financial system. This accredited partner program, unveiled by the PCAF Secretariat, is aimed at addressing the rising demand for collaboration among financial institutions and third-party businesses seeking to measure and disclose emissions pertinent to their financial activities.

Continue Reading

"We are thrilled to share that Persefoni stands at the forefront of this effort as among the first PCAF-accredited SaaS providers under this new program," said Persefoni CEO & Co-founder, Kentaro Kawamori. "Persefoni has a proud history with financed emissions disclosure, having been the first software company to recognize the importance of, and codify, the PCAF standard back in 2021. We have released numerous versions of our award-winning software since then, innovating and helping PCAF drive this rapidly accelerating global market forward. This foresight is a key reason why Persefoni leads the financial services industry for climate management and accounting software."

This accreditation also enables Persefoni with privileged access to the PCAF Database and valuable technical assistance in implementing the PCAF Standard.

Persefoni will continue its role as the preeminent vendor in delivering consistent management and internal controls for high-quality financed emission disclosures. The accreditation signifies our expertise and dedication to promoting sustainability in the financial sector.

Join us at Persefoni as we spearhead this transformative journey, emphasizing transparency, accountability, and sustainability in the financial sector.

About Persefoni:
Persefoni AI Inc. provides businesses, financial institutions, and governmental agencies the software fabric for managing their organization's climate-related data, disclosures, and performance with the same level of rigor and confidence as their financial reporting systems. The company's software enables users to simplify the calculation of their carbon footprint, identify decarbonization strategies and perform climate trajectory modeling aligned to temperature rise scenarios set forth by the Paris Agreement, and benchmark their impact by region, sector, and/or peer groups. For more information about Persefoni, please visit https://persefoni.com/.

It's a snapshot in time, and given the last year, it wasn't presenting the current activity that's going on in the Insurance sector. We are already talking with ERM and Ceres about conducting a follow-up study with current data.

SOURCE Persefoni

Also from this source

Survey Shows 73% of Responding Companies Already Disclose Scopes 1 and 2 Emissions Data

Leading Climate Tech Company, Persefoni, Announces $50 Million Series C1 and Next AI Advancement

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.