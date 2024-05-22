Perseus Therapeutics Announces Development of TSLP Antibody for Prevention of Hair Loss in Cancer Patients and Treatment of Inflammatory Diseases with well-known CRO partner

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perseus Therapeutics, a pioneering biopharmaceutical company based in New York City, is proud to announce the development of a novel thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) antibody aimed at preventing hair loss in cancer patients and treating a range of inflammatory diseases, including asthma.

TSLP antibodies have recently gained significant attention in the medical and pharmaceutical communities. These antibodies have shown potential in addressing various inflammatory and allergic conditions, driven by their promising efficacy data and the unmet medical needs they aim to fulfill.

Several companies and research groups are actively exploring TSLP antibodies, with notable developments including:

AstraZeneca and Amgen have developed Tezepelumab, the first-in-class anti-TSLP monoclonal antibody approved for severe asthma treatment.

have developed Tezepelumab, the first-in-class anti-TSLP monoclonal antibody approved for severe asthma treatment. Johnson & Johnson acquired Proteologix to access its bispecific antibody targeting TSLP and IL-13.

acquired Proteologix to access its bispecific antibody targeting TSLP and IL-13. Blackstone has launched Uniquity to advance Merck's Phase 2 high potency TSLP antibody.

has launched Uniquity to advance Merck's Phase 2 high potency TSLP antibody. Innovent Biologics is conducting a Phase I study on IBI3002, a dual-function antibody targeting both IL-4Rα and TSLP.

is conducting a Phase I study on IBI3002, a dual-function antibody targeting both IL-4Rα and TSLP. Sanofi and Regeneron are developing SAR443765 , a novel biologic targeting both TSLP and IL-13 for asthma.

are developing , a novel biologic targeting both TSLP and IL-13 for asthma. Teva Pharmaceuticals and Biolojic Design have entered into an exclusive license agreement to develop bispecific antibodies targeting TSLP and IL-13.

have entered into an exclusive license agreement to develop bispecific antibodies targeting TSLP and IL-13. GSK recently acquired Aiolos Bio for $1 billion upfront to enhance its respiratory biologics portfolio with AIO-001, a Phase 2 long-acting anti-TSLP monoclonal antibody.

These strategic moves underscore the growing interest in TSLP antibodies for treating a wide range of inflammatory and allergic conditions. Perseus Therapeutics is poised to contribute to this dynamic field with its innovative approach to preventing hair loss in cancer patients, a common and distressing side effect of cancer treatments, and addressing other inflammatory diseases.

"Perseus Therapeutics is committed to advancing the science of TSLP antibodies to meet critical unmet medical needs," said Joseph Hernandez, Chairman and Founder of Perseus Therapeutics. "Our work aims not only to improve the quality of life for cancer patients by preventing hair loss but also to provide effective treatments for various inflammatory conditions."

For more information about Perseus Therapeutics and its pipeline of innovative therapies, please visit www.perseustherapeutics.com or contact [email protected].

About Perseus Therapeutics, Inc.

Perseus Therapeutics is a Duke University spinout biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for cancer patients and those suffering from inflammatory diseases. Based in New York City, Perseus Therapeutics is at the forefront of antibody research and development, striving to bring new hope and improved outcomes to patients worldwide.

SOURCE Perseus Therapeutics, Inc.