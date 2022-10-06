Pershing X and Conquest Planning Working Together To Increase Financial Planning Efficiency

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pershing X, a technology provider and new business unit of BNY Mellon | Pershing, and Conquest Planning (Conquest), a financial planning technology start-up, have announced they will work together to integrate Conquest's financial planning application into the Pershing X platform. Advisors will benefit from a personalized experience, delivered through a combination of artificial intelligence (AI), powerful analytics, and real-time client collaboration.

BNY Mellon has made an equity investment in Conquest, reinforcing our commitment to client servicing and innovation. The Conquest solution will go live in the Pershing X platform in 2023. The integrated offerings will provide advisors a strategic approach to financial planning, combining both goals- and cash flow-based planning. The application can also help build a financial plan tailored to client profile, preferences and financial goals.

"Today's advisors are data-driven yet time-starved," said Ainslie Simmonds, President, Pershing X. "Our collaboration with Conquest will give advisors the most valuable asset of all – time - and the freedom to spend more of it with clients."

"Everyone's investment path is unique, so the flexibility to embrace change is critical to achieve valuable financial outcomes," said Dr. Mark Evans, President and CEO of Conquest Planning. "Our collaboration with Pershing X demonstrates how the combined power of the human connection and technology can provide greater access to financial advice for all."

"Working with Conquest is a strategic milestone in our journey towards helping advisors improve their efficiency and effectiveness in financial planning. We are committed to our clients first, and this collaboration will help us commercialize the Pershing X platform to the broadest community of advisors," said Jim Crowley, CEO, BNY Mellon | Pershing.

About Pershing X

Pershing X is BNY Mellon | Pershing's start-up business unit focused on delivering the most interoperable and data-driven suite of advisory tools in the wealth management industry. Integrated with multiple leading custodians, Pershing X technology creates an effortless and intuitive experience. This allows wealth management professionals to focus their time on the business of advice, not technology, so they maximize efficiency and optimize the experience for every client. Additional information is available on pershingx.com.

About Conquest

Conquest has re-imagined financial advice delivery with a purpose-driven approach to solving peoples' financial goals. The company is built on the foundational belief that every person deserves access to great financial advice in the way that suits them best; digital, hybrid or traditional. Users of Conquest Planning leverage the intuitively designed product, simple onboarding process, and data driven artificial intelligence to accelerate the delivery and fulfillment of beautifully designed hyper-customized financial plans. Established in 2018, Conquest Planning was founded by a team of FinTech veterans whose track record of success spans over 30 years in the financial planning software space. Additional information is available on conquestplanning.com.

