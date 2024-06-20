Persil® Laundry Detergent & Renowned Fashion Designer Christian Siriano Launch First-Ever 24-Hour Wardrobe Refresh Hotline on TikTok™ LIVE

The first-of-its-kind virtual event will kick off on June 26th at 6 p.m. ET and run nonstop through 6 p.m. ET on June 27th, offering a unique opportunity for viewers to ask Siriano for expert advice on how to restyle their most loved clothing items, fabric care tips, washing techniques and more. In addition to Siriano's expertise, viewers will be surprised throughout the live event with guest influencer and creator appearances.

Streaming live on the Persil® TikTok™ account (follow along at @persillaundry), consumers can call in between 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET on June 26th, and again from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET on June 27, for their chance to engage with Siriano by dialing 1-855-WARDROBE.

"The idea of being fashionable carries different meaning to everyone; for me it's wearing styles that make me feel, and look, great," said Siriano. "Each day when we get dressed, we can express ourselves creatively through our clothing. Outfit repeating is a fun, and effective, way to do that by challenging ourselves to breathe new life into a go-to piece and style it in a new way. Persil® makes it that easy by having a formula that helps keep clothes looking vibrant wash after wash."

This partnership comes on the heels of a refreshed brand identity for Persil®. The reimagined positioning emphasizes the brand's premium clean and fabric care benefits with a powerful formula that helps protect fabrics and colors so laundry-doers can embrace wearing their favorite clothes again and again with That New Clothes Feeling™. The brand also developed vibrant new packaging to stand out in the laundry aisle with an updated product lineup that focuses on deep clean and fabric care, including Original, Advanced Clean with Oxi+Odor Power, Intense Fresh®, and Activewear Clean.

"As the proud detergent of outfit repeating, Persil® is dedicated to helping keep clothes looking newer, longer* so consumers can maintain the connection they have with their favorite clothing items, wash after wash," said Matt Kutnick, Marketing Director at Henkel. "Through this exciting partnership and 24-hour Wardrobe Refresh Hotline on TikTok™ LIVE, we're helping individuals embrace a fashion-forward lifestyle and bringing outfit repeating to closets everywhere."

For more information on Persil® or to find a store near you, visit persillaundry.com. Stay updated by following Persil® on TikTok™, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

*vs leading value detergent

About Christian Siriano

Award-winning American fashion designer Christian Siriano has established himself as a tour de force in the fashion world since launching his eponymous collection in 2008 following his studies in London. Having just celebrated the brand's 15-year anniversary, the Siriano design studio continues to celebrate beauty and diversity in this ever-changing fashion industry. As a result, Christian's work has been featured in a multitude of prestigious museum exhibits including his first ever solo work retrospective. Moreover, his designs have appeared on the world's biggest stars and most prestigious red carpets, with clients ranging from leading actresses on film and television to super models. To learn more about Christian Siriano, please visit christiansiriano.com.

About Persil®

As a trusted leader in laundry care, Persil® laundry detergent helps keep clothes looking newer for longer*. Packed with powerful stain-fighting enzymes to deliver a premium deep clean, Persil®whitens and brightens clothing and cares for fabrics. Sold nationwide in the United States, the Persil® laundry portfolio includes liquid and single dose pac detergents. Stay connected with Persil® on Instagram @PersilLaundry, TikTok @PersilLaundry, and Facebook @Persil for the latest updates and tips.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.6 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2023, North America accounts for 28 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs around 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

