Persimmon.Life, Pioneering Provider of At-Home Aesthetics and Wellness Services, Lands Significant Funding for Growth Initiatives

Deal with Decathlon Capital Partners provides flexible, dilution-free growth capital

LARKSPUR, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persimmon.Life has landed a multi-million-dollar investment package from Decathlon Capital Partners to support expansion of its pioneering premium at-home medical aesthetics and wellness services. Financial details of the venture-debt transaction were not disclosed. Persimmon.Life is headquartered at Larkspur, Calif.

Matthew Bartlett, CEO of Persimmon.Life, said the company plans to use the additional funding to expand into new geographic markets and invest in growth of its team of field-based specialists.

Persimmon.Life works with a team of more than 500 registered nurses who provide individually designed Botox treatments and other wellness treatments to clients in their own homes. "Unlike traditional clinics with their long waits and generic treatments, Persimmon.Life provides individualized, convenient aesthetics and wellness services," Bartlett said. "Our highly trained team of registered nurses meets today's demand for holistic aesthetics and health-optimization care delivered comfortably and cost-effectively."

The growth-lending solution provided by Decathlon Capital Partners allows for flexible amortization. It doesn't require dilution of existing shareholders, and Persimmon.Life isn't required to give up any management control or change its governance structure.

Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Decathlon Capital Partners, said the growth-lending transaction allows for additional future funding to support continued growth of Persimmon.Life. "Matthew Bartlett and his team at Persimmon.Life have done a remarkable job of developing a smart solution to meet the demands of clients for convenient aesthetics and wellness services," Hoffman said. "Decathlon Capital Partners looks forward to a continued relationship with Persimmon.Life."

About Persimmon.Life

Founded in 2021, Persimmon is at the forefront of medical aesthetics, transforming how aesthetic treatments are provided. By partnering with local businesses, Persimmon offers clients unparalleled flexibility and privacy through a growing network of highly skilled, medically-trained injection nurses available at select partnership locations. Guided by a clinical leadership team of expert nurses, Persimmon has established itself as a leader in safety, quality, and care. Their meticulously designed training and treatment protocols ensure every client experiences top-tier results. With thousands of glowing five-star reviews, Persimmon's reputation speaks to its commitment to excellence and its ability to deliver transformative care in a setting that clients trust and enjoy more. For more information, visit https://www.persimmon.life or follow @persimmon.life on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized growth-lending solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

