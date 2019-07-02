Persimmony International Signs Five-Year Contract With Santa Clara County Public Health Department

IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Persimmony International, a leading software developer, marketer and distributor for government health and human services programs, announces it has received a five-year contract for its SaaS case management product from the Santa Clara County Public Health Department (SCCPH) in California.

This award establishes Persimmony's dominance in Silicon Valley and forges a strong bond with Persimmony's well-established client base in the Bay Area and throughout the state. The Santa Clara Public Health contract places Persimmony Electronic Case Management (ECM) software in use in counties representing 23 million of the state's population of 39 million and its major population centers including the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.

Persimmony's cutting-edge Targeted Case Management (TCM) feature is expected to help SCCPH claim millions of dollars annually from federal reimbursement funds and return them to the County to expand services for the public good. Participation in TCM also generates revenue for the State of California.

Additionally, Persimmony's recent selection as a Microsoft Azure Government cloud partner means SCCPH will benefit from best-in-class security, protection and compliance features. Using physically isolated data centers and network, Azure Government provides the highest level of security for agencies with data-security and compliance requirements, such as HIPAA, while still supporting cloud-based computing.

"We look forward to working with the Santa Clara Public Health team," says Michael Kogus, president of Persimmony. "SCCPH will benefit from being hosted in the Microsoft Azure Government cloud. A new paradigm of efficiency in HIPAA compliance and data security will be established."

About Persimmony International

Since 2002, Persimmony International Inc. has revolutionized case management and nursing care software as the nation's leading software developer, marketer and distributor. Persimmony International Inc., whose portfolio of cloud-based products includes Electronic Case Management (ECM), Targeted Case Management (TCM) and other solutions, is trusted and endorsed by public health and human services departments, California First 5, Nurse-Family Partnership and other programs dedicated to the public good. Persimmony creates a central repository for program data, consistently maintains audit-ready status and provides an efficient pathway to federal reimbursement funds.

