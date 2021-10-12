Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Therapeutics Market Size Anticipated to Boost at a CAGR of 18.69% for the Study Period 2018-2030 | DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects (PEDs or PCEDs) Market report offers detailed information on current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some of the key takeaways from the Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Market Report:

As per DelveInsight's estimate, the total Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects incident cases in 2020 were reported to be 241,452 in the 7MM.

in the 7MM. DelveInsight estimates that PCED affects males more as compared to females.

The PCED therapy market space is monopolized by aggressive lubrication, punctal occlusion, bandage soft contact lens, pressure patching, tetracyclines, prophylactic topical antibiotics, and steroids.

The Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects therapeutic market size appears to be dominated by the United States in 2020, worth USD 83.9 million .

in 2020, worth . Key pharmaceutical and biotech companies actively engaged in the Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects market space include OcuNexus Therapeutics, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, and Noveome Biotherapeutics, among others.

among others. The Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects pipeline therapies expected to launch in the forecasted period (2021-2030) include Nexagon, ST266, RGN-259, REC-0559, and others. The anticipated launch of the pipeline therapies is expected to create a positive shift in the market during the forecast period (2021-2030).

and others. The anticipated launch of the pipeline therapies is expected to create a positive shift in the market during the forecast period (2021-2030). Nexagon (OcuNexus Therapeutics, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals) is a first-in-class natural, antisense therapy that downregulates the cell membrane hemichannel forming protein, connexin43 (Cx43).

(OcuNexus Therapeutics, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals) is a first-in-class natural, antisense therapy that downregulates the cell membrane hemichannel forming protein, connexin43 (Cx43). The demand for novel therapies with the absence of key players led to the boosted R&D from the academic-industry partnership that led to the prompting of open innovation and prioritizing the targeting of PED. Novel therapies being investigated recently are beginning to show promise in the treatment of the nonhealing corneal epithelium.

Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects: Disease Overview

Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects (PCED/ PED) are characterized by the failure of the rapid re-epithelialization and closure within 10-14 days after a corneal injury, even with standard supportive treatment.

Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Epidemiological Segmentation

DelveInsight's Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Market Insights Report offers historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis during the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Incident Cases

Gender-specific PCED Incidence

Etiology-specific Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Incidence

Present PCED Therapeutics Market Outlook

The current approaches include aggressive lubrication, punctal occlusion, bandage soft contact lens, pressure patching, tetracyclines, prophylactic topical antibiotics, and steroids. Membrane grafting, autologous serum, scleral contact lenses, and others are available for relapse cases. Persistent epithelial defects of the cornea can be challenging to even the experienced ophthalmologist.

Although several therapies exist and an increasing number of novel approaches are emerging, treatment of PEDs can still be quite challenging. It is essential to treat the underlying causative condition, including infection, limbal stem cell deficiency, or diabetes, to facilitate wound healing. In individuals with PCEDs, there is a high risk of infection or further injury resulting in permanent vision loss due to corneal scarring, infection, neovascularization, and incomplete wound healing. The current PCED therapy market has several unmet needs in the form of a lack of adequate and curative therapies that can heal or reverse the damage to the cornea.

PCED Market: Unmet Needs and Forecasted Scenario

Several pharmaceutical and biotech companies such as OcuNexus Therapeutics, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, Noveome Biotherapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, and several others are working to keep the market growth steady, showcasing an encouraging future picture.

DelveInsight estimates that with an entry of pharmaceutical pharma players and the expected launch of novel therapies, the futuristic outlook of the PCED market is anticipated to be promising during the next decade. Besides, a better understanding of the condition of increased healthcare expenditure and funding from international organizations shall further add to the growth of the Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects market share.

Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Pipeline Therapies in focus in the report analysis

Nexagon: OcuNexus Therapeutics

ST266: Noveome Biotherapeutics

RGN-259: RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

REC-0559: Recordati Rare Diseases/Mimetech

Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Market Dynamics

Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Market to grow due to rising prevalence and increased awareness about the PED and its association with other diseases and its detection. Identifying potential targets, orphan designations, market exclusivity, support from various organizations are attracting the companies to develop novel therapies, which may increase the future Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects market growth.

Nevertheless, the growth of the Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Market may be hindered by the poor response rate and various side effects of the available treatment option. Also, stringent regulatory procedures by regulatory authorities on medication and devices are hampering the persistent epithelial defects treatments market.

Scope of the Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Market Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Key Companies: OcuNexus Therapeutics, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, Noveome Biotherapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, and several others.

Key Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Pipeline Therapies: Nexagon, ST266, RGN-259, REC-0559, and several others.

Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Emerging Therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects 3 Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Market Overview at a Glance 4 Organizations 5 Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects 6 Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Disease Background and Overview 7 Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Epidemiology and Patient Population 8 Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 9 Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Epidemiology and Patient Population 10 Country Wise Epidemiology of Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects 11 Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Treatment 12 Access and Reimbursement Overview of PCED 13 Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Emerging Therapies 14 Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects: 7 Major Market Analysis 15 Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Market Unmet Needs 16 PCED Market Drivers 17 Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Market Barriers 18 Bibliography 19 SWOT Analysis 20 KOL Reviews 21 Appendix 22 DelveInsight Capabilities 23 Disclaimer 24 About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. Discover how DelveInsight helped a Europe-based large-cap pharma company assess its pipeline activities and make strategic decisions to outperform in the market through its Pharma and healthcare market competitive benchmarking services.

