Persistent Increase in Cases of Chronic Diseases Worldwide to Add Stars of Growth to Global Anticoagulants Market Between 2018 and 2026: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anticoagulants are utilized to eliminate the threat of blood clots in the body. When blood clots are formed in the blood vessels, they can block blood circulation. This situation leads to heart attacks and strokes. To prevent all this, anticoagulants are used on a large scale by a considerable populace.

Anticoagulants Market: Current and Future Growth Insights

Obesity has become a grave problem across the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 39 percent of adults (18 years and above) were overweight, and 13 percent were obese in 2016. WHO also states that worldwide obesity has almost tripled since 1975. These statistics highlight the growing prevalence of obesity.

With obesity, a large number of diseases and disorders are likely to prevail all over the body. This is where anticoagulants are used. Hence, with the escalating obesity cases, the anticoagulant market is expected to gain good growth over the forecast period.

After a detailed analysis of all factors and parameters related to growth, the researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR) foresee the global anticoagulants market to record a robust CAGR of 8.0 percent through the assessment period of 2018-2026. The global anticoagulants market was valued at US$ 21,759.3 mn in 2018.

Supportive government policies, extensive investment by many investors and heightening geriatric population may serve as prominent growth pillars of the anticoagulants market. The development of novel technologies through expansive research forms a great bond of growth.

Anticoagulants Market: Vital Findings

Based on drug class, the factor Xa inhibitors (NOAC/DOAC) segment may expand at a high CAGR

In regards to indication, the arterial fibrillation and heart attack segment may incur good growth for the anticoagulants market through the forecast period of 2018-2026

Hospital pharmacies segment in distribution channel may generate profitable growth for the anticoagulants market between 2018 and 2026

North America was the dominant regional growth contributor in 2017and is expected to continue the same run during this forecast period

was the dominant regional growth contributor in 2017and is expected to continue the same run during this forecast period Europe emerged as the second-largest regional growth contributor in 2017

emerged as the second-largest regional growth contributor in 2017 Asia Pacific bagged the third place in terms of regional growth contribution in 2017

Anticoagulants Market: Growth Propellers

As stress, anxiety, and obesity are prevalent among a large populace worldwide, chronic diseases continue to escalate. This aspect will serve as a prime growth influencer for the anticoagulants market over the forecast period of 2018-2026.

Online pharmacies are on the rise, and this aspect will invite expansive growth opportunities for the anticoagulants market

Unhealthy lifestyle is present among a substantial populace, eventually increasing the growth prospects across the anticoagulants market

Provision of financial aid by established players to purchase anticoagulants may invite significant growth opportunities for the anticoagulants market

Anticoagulants Market: Growth Restraints

Some of the major growth restraints revolving around the anticoagulants market are as follows:

The popularity of conventional drugs such as warfarin in developing countries

Side effects caused by consuming certain types of anticoagulants, such as nausea, bleeding, and vomiting may hinder the market to a certain extent

The high cost of NOACs may serve as a major growth dampener across developing countries like India , China , Brazil , and others

The global anticoagulants market has been segmented as follows:

By Administration

Oral

Injectables

By Drug Class

Factor XA Inhibitors (NOAC/DOAC)

Heparins

Direct Thrombin Inhibitors

Vitamin K Antagonists

By Indication

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Atrial Fibrillation & Heart Attack

Others

By Distribution channel

Hospital

Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

