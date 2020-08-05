Persistent Receives 2020 Workato Partner Award for Innovation

PUNE, India and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: Persistent) (NSE: Persistent) has been named a winner of the 2020 Workato Partner Awards in the category of Innovation across OutSystems, Banking and Snowflake. The award was announced at Workato's recent 2020 Partner Summit, held virtually on June 10th and attended by over 600 registered partners. Workato provides automation and integration across all business applications.

The award identifies Persistent as a premier systems integrator for this category, across 11 criteria: Strategic Alliance; Public Sector; Implementations; Go-to-Market; Innovation; Automation Center of Excellence; Process Automation; Automations; Sales Automations; IT Automations and Financial Automations.

Quote from Markus Zirn, VP of Business Development at Workato

"Our partners are the experts in their field and Persistent is at the forefront of innovation. Together with joint partners like OutSystems, Snowflake, Salesforce and more, they are creating unique solutions for these platforms powered by Workato. These solutions are making an impact in fields like Healthcare, Banking, Insurance and more by enabling our joint customers to accelerate their transformation journey while still meeting the core enterprise needs."

Persistent was an early partner of Workato. The two companies share a vision of driving automation and ease of integration across financial services, healthcare and IT innovation. The partnership drives competitive advantage for our customers by bringing solutions to the market quicker. Workato's industry leading technology and Persistent's knowledge of the domain and superior execution capabilities create a strong value proposition for our customers.

Quote from Samir Agarwal, SVP Partnerships at Persistent

"We are seeing incredible demand across the globe for our digital mosaic led innovative approach to digital banking solutions and intelligent automation. Our low-code/no-code partner solutions help us speed time to value for our customers. Workato offers us a powerful ability to move information across data platforms and the many software systems that comprise our solutions. We are thrilled to be named a winner in Workato's Innovation category."

