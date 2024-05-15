Persistent Systems certified by A Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row

89 percent of Persistent Systems team members surveyed by the workplace culture institute said the company was a great place to work.

More than 90 percent said they were proud to tell others they worked at Persistent.

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent"), a leader in mobile ad hoc networking (MANET), is proud to announce that it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for a second year in a row.

Trusted by 18,000 companies, Great Place To Work® is a global institute dedicated to assessing and improving workplace culture. Its certification process relies on feedback from the company's team members.

"We are very excited to be getting our second certification from Great Place To Work®," said George Kythreotis, Director of Human Resources at Persistent Systems. "This award is a testament to Persistent being an employer of choice for its positive and supportive environment and serves as a powerful recruiting tool."

Great Place To Work® surveys team members using its Trust Index™ Model to measure their thoughts on the credibility, fairness, respect of their managers, camaraderie with fellow employees, and pride in their work. Companies that score high enough in these five categories are then Certified™ as a Great Place To Work.

From the survey, 89 percent of team members said that Persistent was a great place to work, 30 points higher than the national average of 59 percent. Additionally;

92 percent said they were proud to tell others where they worked;

93 percent said they were able to take time off work when necessary;

93 percent said they were made to feel welcome when joining the company; and

89 percent said they feel like they make a difference at Persistent.

"It was really informative to read the comments from team members," Kythreotis said. "The comments confirmed that there is a strong, supportive team-oriented culture at Persistent—that leadership listens and encourages new thinking, and team members appreciate the importance of the work done on behalf of the warfighter."

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, VP of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work® attributed this certification to the company's consistent effort to team member satisfaction.

"By successfully earning this recognition," Lewis-Kulin said, "Persistent Systems stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its team members."

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company that develops and manufactures a patented and secure Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. Wave Relay® transmits and receives data, video, voice and other applications under the most difficult conditions. Their suite of products is utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems markets.

