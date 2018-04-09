Persistent Systems, LLC releases BAS-band module for broadcast applications

Live event video streaming;

Electronic newsgathering (ENG);

Subterranean, urban, and rural reporting;

IP-based news systems integration; and

Bi-directional communications.

"The MPU5 radio and its Wave Relay® MANET allow broadcasters and ENG engineers to use their existing equipment on a network they own with complete wireless mobility and the ability to set up their network as rapidly as the news unfolds," said Kayla Lively, the Live Event Broadcasting and ENG Account Manager for Persistent Systems.

Indeed, the release of the BAS radio module has been a highly anticipated event ever since Persistent Systems first brought the MPU5 to market in 2016. Back then, the MPU5 could be purchased with an FCC-certified 2.4 GHz ISM module, but broadcast customers wanted to operate on their dedicated licensed spectrum.

"With our new BAS module, broadcasters can now operate on their Licensed BAS spectrum," said Lively. "This enables long range and crystal clean video transmission in urban city environments."

Lively noted that the new BAS module provides a huge opportunity to expand the MPU5's presence in the broadcast sector. And Persistent Systems is already in talks with several large broadcasting groups and camera manufacturers for precisely this sort of solution.

In addition, one channel of the BAS band is also licensed for Department of Defense (DoD) use in small unmanned aircraft systems, tactical targeting, and high-resolution video applications.

Finally, the release of the BAS module comes right on the heels of the new Upper C-Band module, which is certified for unlicensed use in the Industrial, Scientific, and Medical (ISM) Band, enabling broadcasters to operate within additional unlicensed frequencies as needed.

"We are now accepting orders for both the BAS and Upper C-Band radio modules," Lively said.

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company which develops, manufactures, and integrates a patented and secure Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. The company's industry leading R&D team has designed wireless networking protocols to support their cutting-edge Wave Relay® system and technology. Wave Relay® transmits and receives data, video, voice and other applications under the most difficult and unpredictable conditions. Their suite of products is field proven and utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Agriculture, Robotics, and Unmanned System markets.

Please visit http://www.persistentsystems.com to learn more. Follow Persistent Systems on Twitter to get updates on the latest developments @pswaverelay.

