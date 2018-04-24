Persistent Systems Reports 9.7% Growth in USD Revenue for FY18, Recommends 30% Final Dividend

Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT), today announced the Company's audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018, as approved by the Board of Directors.

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Financial Year 2017-18:

FY18 FY17 YoY growth Revenue (USD Million) 470.55 429.01 9.7% EBITDA (USD Million) 72.70 67.66 7.5% PBT (USD Million) 66.58 59.72 11.5% PAT (USD Million) 50.11 44.93 11.5%

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Quarter ended March 31,2018:

Q4FY18 YoY growth QoQ growth Revenue (USD Million) 116.95 7.3% -4.6% EBITDA (USD Million) 17.26 -3.1% -18.9% PBT (USD Million) 15.28 8.9% -15.9% PAT (USD Million) 11.45 4.9% -19.2%

Dividend:

The Board of Directors at its meeting concluded on April 24, 2018, recommended 30% final dividend taking the total dividend for FY 2017-18 to 100%. This was against 90% dividend paid in the previous year. The dividend recommended by the Board is subject to approval of the Members during the Annual General Meeting.

Management Update:

The Board of Directors, at its meeting concluded on April 24, 2018, has appointed Prof. Deepak B Phatak, recipient of Padma Shri award, who recently retired as Professor of Computer Science at IIT Bombay and Mr. Guy Eiferman who is an expert in Life Sciences and Healthcare, having held several important positions at Merck & Co., as Additional Directors (Independent Members) on the Board with immediate effect subject to the approval of the Members in the next General Meeting of the Company.

Business Highlights and Awards:

Dr. Anand Deshpande, Chairman and Managing Director, Persistent Systems:

"In the last two years, our focus on digital has helped us build capabilities in key technology areas and experience in helping customers as they transform to being software driven businesses. Looking ahead, we are doubling down on three industry markets - Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Industrial IoT in addition to our strong presence in Software and Technology.

We are delighted by the grand success of the Software Edition of Smart India Hackathon 2018 and look forward to innovative solutions at the Hardware Edition in June this year."

Key Highlights and Wins during the Quarter:

Customer Highlights

Momentum around Software Product Engineering

Design, develop and accelerate the roadmap for an industry leading fin tech product in the US

Micro-services cloud architecture for advanced IoT sensor- based motion capture

Engineering partner to build AI and ML powered cloud based solutions for an industry leading software provider

Momentum in Healthcare

Engineering partner for chromatography data system, cloud, mobility and ML of a US based global healthcare and life sciences company

Enterprise class architecture to drive patient and staff satisfaction and improve cross departmental efficiency for a renowned US based children's specialty hospital

Develop mobile device automation with data lake implementation for US based IoT driven human health organization

Momentum in Financial Services

Built a BOT platform powered by AI & ML for a large US based bank

Drive critical data initiatives around regulatory compliance and risk management for a leading US based bank

Implementing API based integration for identity initiatives for a large US based banking brokerage firm

IP-led win to provide secure access to customer policy information and transactions using Neuro, providing risk based authentication for an insurance and financial organization in the US

