Persistent Systems to exhibit local, regional, and global network Solutions at Eurosatory

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent"), a leader in mobile ad hoc networking (MANET), will exhibit its local, regional, and global networking capabilities at the biennial Eurosatory defense and aerospace exhibition to be held June 17th to 21st in Paris, France.

The local networking solutions on display include the handheld MPU5 MANET radio, Rugged Display and Controller (RDC), and vehicle solutions used by ground forces. The regional solutions include Persistent's Infrastructure-based Regional Operation Network (IRON), which employs tower-mounted Integrated Antennas, and MPU5s to extend MANET coverage over a large area. This solution is ideal for safeguarding military bases and supporting coastal and maritime surveillance.

Additionally, the global networking capabilities to be shown include Cloud Relay™, a firmware-based capability that connects disparate MANET gateways over satellite/4G/LTE/5G, private, or other IP-based Internet access systems for sending data anywhere in the world.

Demand for these solutions has increased internationally as NATO forces, allied coalition partners, and other armed personnel procure advanced networking, interoperability, and digitization solutions.

"In the last decade, Persistent has expanded its reach into Europe, investing heavily in innovative security and networking solutions to meet the region's growing demands," said Eve Shapiro, Persistent's Senior Director of Sales for the international team. "By establishing strategic partnerships, enhancing local capabilities, and leveraging our cutting-edge technologies, we are committed to providing robust and reliable capabilities that address the unique challenges faced by our European clients," she said.

Persistent's international business has grown due to NATO's push to implement its Digital Transformation plan, which involves upgrading legacy communication and information systems to achieve multi-domain operations. The push to upgrade communication systems is increasingly vital for protecting armed forces, as ongoing conflicts have highlighted connectivity issues with their current communications systems.

These concerns will specifically be addressed at Eurosatory, as "we look forward to speaking with more international users to demonstrate how we have supported current customers with similar networking and interoperability solutions," said Shapiro.

Recent support to international customers includes the deployment of Persistent's IRON Solution in Eastern Europe and the Middle East for coastal and maritime surveillance. Additionally, the UK Royal Marines fielded more than 1,500 MPU5s over the past year to support their Future Commando Force program.

To learn more about Persistent Systems and its networking solutions, please visit The American Pavilion (Hall 5a, Booth CD244) at Eurosatory or www.persistentsystems.com.

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company that develops and manufactures a patented and secure Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. Wave Relay® transmits and receives data, video, voice, and other applications under the most difficult conditions. Their suite of products is utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems markets.

