Cloud-based solution eliminates need for physical hub router to unite Wave Relay® networks over Satellite, Commercial, and Cellular networks, reducing set-up time for rapidly deploying troops.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent"), a world leader in mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) solutions, unveiled today its brand-new Cloud Relay™ Virtual Hub Router product for rapidly establishing a global Cloud Relay™ network.

Currently being introduced in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, Cloud Relay™ Virtual Hub Router eliminates the need for a physical router to interconnect line-of-sight Wave Relay® MANET networks over satellite/4G/LTE/5G, private, and other IP-based Internet access systems.

Persistent Systems unveils Cloud Relay™ Virtual Hub Router for easy deployment

"The Cloud Relay™ Virtual Hub Router is configured from your web browser after a simple log-in," said Benjamin Sigl, Principal Network Engineer at Persistent Systems. "There is no expensive physical router to buy; there is no complex installation process. The Virtual Hub Router is up and running in minutes."

This virtual router, which is being introduced on the AWS Marketplace, is ideal for commercial and military organizations looking to rapidly unite their MANET users and networks located all across the world into a unified system.

"A Cloud Relay™ Virtual Hub can be purchased by the hour, enabling organizations to spin one up, utilize it for a mission or exercise, and then delete the instance. This provides both deployment flexibility as well as significant cost savings since you only pay for the hours you require," added Sigl.

At a recent US Government exercise, Cloud Relay™ Virtual Hub was utilized to quickly unite networks in over two dozen different geographic locations across the globe, demonstrating both the speed at which it can be deployed and the effectiveness at interconnecting networks.

Organizations can establish a Cloud Relay™ Virtual Hub in any AWS Availability Zone. This enables organizations to place their hub router in Europe or the Pacific to minimize the network latency to their Wave Relay® users.

In addition to the commercial marketplace, Cloud Relay™ Virtual Hub Router is also supported on the AWS GovCloud (US) service the same secure service already used by various U.S. government agencies.

The Cloud Relay™ Virtual Hub Router is immediately available for purchase in the AWS Marketplace.

