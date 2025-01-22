Persivia Earns Certified Data Partner Designation in NCQA Data Aggregator Validation Program

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Persivia announced today that it has earned the Certified Data Partner designation in the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Data Aggregator Validation program. This prestigious certification indicates that Persivia adheres to NCQA data standards, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of its data aggregation processes.

As a certified data partner, Persivia offers significant value to payers and providers by improving the efficiency of HEDIS® audits, reducing the burden of data collection, and ensuring the accuracy of health data used for quality measurement and reporting. Persivia's validated clinical data streams allow health plans, providers, and government organizations to trust the data for measurements, payments, reports, contracts, and analytics.

NCQA's Data Aggregator Validation program rigorously evaluates clinical data streams. Validation activities include a virtual site review with staff interviews and a thorough review of documentation, queries, and systems. Organizations undergo a comprehensive assessment to ensure data standards and protocols are met, confirming that information from the original source accurately reflects what is reported for use as standard supplemental data for HEDIS® and other quality programs.

By aligning with NCQA's rigorous standards, Persivia delivers Data Aggregator Validated CCDs, crucial for health plans and providers seeking to boost HEDIS scores.

The Persivia Platform is a comprehensive AI-driven Digital Health Platform that aggregates data from over 3,000 sources. Incorporating the industry's most comprehensive Unified Data Model, it fully supports the USCDI model including clinical, claims, HIEs, SDOH, patient-reported data, devices, and behavioral data. It normalizes this data syntactically and semantically to create a true longitudinal patient record, driving decisions in various business applications. The platform is highly interoperable, supporting HL7 FHIR standards, and delivers advanced AI-driven analytics models that integrate insights across the entire platform and business applications. The platform holds the promise of delivering on more use cases than traditional systems through robust content and workflow orchestration, to improve efficiencies, streamline processes, enhance patient care, and optimize cost and resource allocation.

"Achieving the NCQA Certified Data Partner designation underscores our commitment to delivering the highest quality data solutions," said Muhammad Kashif, Chief Technology Officer at Persivia. "This certification validates our ability to provide health plans and providers with accurate, reliable data that enhances HEDIS® audit efficiency, reduces data collection burdens, and ensures precise quality measurement. It's a testament to Persivia's dedication to empowering our clients with the tools they need to improve patient outcomes and operational performance."

