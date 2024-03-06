HITRUST Certification validates Persivia commitment to safeguarding critical data, ensuring compliance with relevant regulations, and fostering a culture of security awareness within the organization

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persivia®, a leading provider of Data Aggregation, Population Health Management and Digital Transformation solutions, is proud to announce a significant milestone in cybersecurity and data protection. Our AI-driven, end-to-end integrated platform, CareSpace®, has successfully met the rigorous standards set by the HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) certification criteria. This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest levels of data security and privacy.

HITRUST validates Persivia's commitment to safeguarding critical data & ensuring compliance with relevant regulations. Post this Persivia® Secures HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Certification, Demonstrating Advanced Risk Management, Elevated Security Protocols, and Fulfillment of Compliance Standards.

The HITRUST certification is recognized as a gold standard for compliance and security frameworks in the healthcare industry. It validates that CareSpace® is leveraging a set of curated controls to deliver a complete security program that broadly protects against current and emerging threats. This certification reassures our clients and stakeholders of our dedication to protecting sensitive health information, ensuring that Persivia remains at the cutting edge of secure and reliable Digital Health solutions.

Persivia® Inc. is on a mission to help payers, providers and hospital system shift from the traditional Fee-For-Service model to Value-Based Care (VBC). Our cutting-edge platform, CareSpace®, stands out as an integrated, AI-driven solution tailored to support all VBC programs. This platform utilizes the industry's most advanced Unified data Model and industry leading AI models to curate and enrich data from over 3000 sources to build a single longitudinal patient record that hooks back into workflows for closed-loop analytics, direct patient care and real-time insights at the point of care.

"At Persivia®, safeguarding our digital assets and the security of our clients' data stand at the forefront of our priorities. Our mission is clear: to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and accessibility of all information under our stewardship. By crafting a comprehensive security framework, we not only ensure seamless operations but also significantly mitigate risks to our clients' sensitive data. We solidify our commitment through strict adherence to industry-leading security standards and certifications, showcasing our position at the forefront of protecting our clients' data against emerging cybersecurity challenges." – Muhammad Kashif, CTO, Persivia Inc.

Persivia® employs a robust Risk Management Program, which encompasses the identification, analysis, and mitigation of risks. This proactive approach ensures that preventive measures are in place and continually updated, further enhancing the company's security framework.

Persivia®'s commitment to excellence in data security and compliance reaffirms its position as a trusted partner for healthcare organizations striving to deliver quality care in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

About Persivia® Inc.

Persivia enables 100s hospitals, practices, payers, public health agencies, and EHRs to aggregate and manage data across multiple value-based care models across all available datasets and numerous Value-Based Care programs. Connecting over 3,000 data sources, CareSpace® delivers personalized insights in real-time to the point of care. Our first-of-its-kind single platform solution, CareSpace®, follows patients from admission through post-acute stays and into the home. Powered by our Soliton® AI engine, CareSpace® integrates disjointed legacy systems to help aggregate data and align incentives across multiple reimbursement models. We help improve care delivery and quality scores for health systems and providers and reduce costs through AI-driven workflows and pathways that create personalized Care Programs. These Care Programs optimize risk adjustment and member prioritization at the point of care, in-person and virtually. Learn more at www.persivia.com

SOURCE Persivia