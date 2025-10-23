Persona Launches Connect at Money20/20 USA to Build the Rails for Collaborative Identity

Enterprise organizations can now create and control their own data-sharing networks, reusing verified identity data while preserving compliance and end-user consent

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Persona, the leading identity verification platform, today announced the launch of Persona Connect at Money20/20 USA, a new solution that enables organizations to securely share and reuse verified identity and business data across their own ecosystems. Persona Connect acts as the rails for PII and KYC data exchange, reducing friction for users, unlocking growth for companies, and helping compliance teams stay ahead of regulatory demands.

Today, fragmented identity verification creates challenges across the ecosystem: individuals face repetitive checks on every new service, businesses see slowed growth from duplicative processes, and regulators worry about systemic risks when data isn't shared responsibly. Recent FinCEN guidance highlights that financial institutions should rely on each other's information to fight fraud and strengthen AML oversight—a shift Persona designed Connect to enable.

Persona Connect gives organizations the ability to form their own secure, consent-driven networks for sharing verified KYC and KYB data—whether between crypto partners, across marketplaces, or between crypto and traditional finance. End-users explicitly opt in, keeping consent and control at the center of every exchange.

"We believe the future of identity is collaborative," said Rick Song, CEO and co-founder of Persona. "Verification shouldn't be a roadblock, it should be a shared foundation that lets industries move faster while protecting users and staying compliant. With Connect, we're giving organizations the rails to build and own secure, consent-driven data-sharing networks tailored to their needs."

Flexibility and trust by design

Instead of relying on a rigid global consortium, Connect enables every organization to design and operate its own bespoke data-sharing network. Companies can decide what to share, when to reverify, and how to request underlying records, all while ensuring explicit end-user consent on both ends of the exchange.

Data from Persona shows 25–35% of users abandon the KYC flow when asked for ID + selfie, underscoring just how widespread and costly repeat verification is for both users and businesses. By eliminating duplication, Connect strengthens trust across ecosystems and lays the foundation for additional collaboration — including the exchange of fraud signals, now in early access.

Key benefits of Connect

Connect helps organizations:

Turn onboarding from a roadblock into a seamless step by letting users reuse verified information or prefill data across platforms

Set clear standards for sharing and reverifying identity data across industries

Cut duplicate checks and reduce compliance overhead

Stay audit-ready by ensuring access to underlying records when required, while preserving privacy and trust

Proven in crypto, expanding beyond

The crypto ecosystem has been one of the earliest and most visible proving grounds for collaborative identity. Persona has long partnered with leading players—from exchanges like Strike and custody providers like BitGo to infrastructure companies like Bridge, Stellar, and Ripple—to help them balance user experience and compliance.

Now, with Connect, those same companies can align onboarding with crypto's core values of speed and accessibility while staying ahead of regulatory demands. Customers like BitGo and CoinFlow will be among the first to adopt Connect.

See Persona Connect at Money20/20

Persona will debut Connect at Money20/20 in Las Vegas, Oct 27–30, 2025, where the team will share how organizations can build secure data-sharing networks that reduce friction, strengthen compliance, and scale trust.

About Persona

Persona equips leading companies across fintech, crypto, marketplaces, and beyond with a unified identity platform that powers instant verification for individuals and businesses. Automate KYC/KYB/AML compliance using dynamic flows that adapt to real-time risk signals, and fortify security with enhanced screening and configurable triggers for high-risk events. With Persona, businesses can both convert more legitimate users and comply with global regulations without straining engineering teams.

