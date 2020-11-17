Persona Nutrition's New Vitamins and Supplements Scream "Take Me!"

"As we continue to lean on the latest nutrition science, the expertise of our Medical Advisory Board and our on-staff nutritionists, we are excited to develop new vitamins and supplements for health-conscious consumers," said Tamara Bernadot, co-founder and chief nutrition officer, Persona Nutrition. "We know it's difficult for consumers to remember to take their daily vitamins, so one of the features of our new supplements is their attractive and attention-getting appearance. We wanted vitamins to scream 'take me!' from across the room in the hope they catch a person's attention, so they remember to take their daily vitamin packs."

These new additions complement 80 other high-quality vitamins and supplements available through Persona's personalized nutrition subscription service. Consumers can visit www.personanutrition.com to complete a free online nutritional assessment, which leads to their personalized vitamin recommendations.

Personalized for You

Beauty Wake

This small translucent pink capsule consists of horsetail extract, magnesium and floating hyaluronic acid, along with other ingredients for energy support. Beauty Wake helps maintain health from the inside out.

Beauty Sleep

Sleep goes hand in hand with feeling beautiful, so Persona's new Beauty Sleep supplement contains ingredients to help promote a more stress-free state. This formula contains collagen, horsetail extract, magnesium, floating hyaluronic acid and L-theanine, and is a complementary supplement to the Wake formula.

Make Room for Mushroom

Immune Support

Persona's new Immune Support supplement uses an ingredient blend of botanicals, including AP-Bio™, astralagus, reishi and beta-glucans to help support the immune system. In a randomized clinical trial, supplementation with 200mg of AP-Bio™ andrographis botanicals for five days promoted immune function and supported respiratory comfort. Together, the ingredients harness the power of mushroom derived compounds, which have been used for centuries for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Skin Hunger

Skin Probiotic

Probiotics are often associated with gut health, but can do so much more. Persona's new Skin Probiotic features a unique mix of clinically studied probiotics and carotenoids like beta-carotene, lycopene and astaxanthin to support sun-exposed skin, promote hydrated skin and support a healthy scalp.

Catching More Restful Zzz's

To help aid in more restful and consistent sleep, Persona developed two updated melatonin products as part of its Sound Slumber Program. The supplements are sent in a rotating combination, keeping the body's own ability to make melatonin in check. The "snow globe" capsules consist of clear liquid and suspended white melatonin beads to represent a drifting-off sensation.

Melatonin-3mg

For Slumber Program users, the melatonin-3mg kick-starts the body and mind in the first 28-days promote a better sleep.

Melatonin-500mcg

The melatonin-500mcg formula is the Sound Slumber Program's second phase and provides a lower dosage of melatonin to help regulate the body's internal clock and maintain consistent sleep.

Improved Multivitamin Formulas

Foundation Multi

The new multivitamin, designed to reduce nutrient gaps, is packaged in a new purple veggie capsule that is easier to swallow. The purple veggie capsule is void of artificial colors or dyes and is sustainably sourced from purple carrots.

Bariatric Multi

Developed from the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) guidelines, Persona's newly formulated bariatric program features a multivitamin in a vegetarian softgel featuring nutrient levels these patients need as well as calcium citrate and iron formulated with vitamin C taken three times per day – all are packaged in individual tear-off pouches that can be easily taken on the go.

For more information about Persona's customized programs and vitamin or more information on these new products, please visit www.personanutrition.com . Connect with Persona's on-staff nutritionists for a complimentary nutrition coaching session via its Nutritionist by Appointment to answer questions or adjust your pack as your life and diet change.

About Persona™

Persona™, a Nestlé Health Science (NHSc) company, creates science-backed, uniquely personalized vitamin programs. Each customized program uses high-quality, bioavailable ingredients, delivered to customers' doorsteps. The proprietary algorithm used for the assessments is based on scientific research reviewed by the company's team of MDs, RDs and nutritionists, and factors in lifestyle, individual needs, and prescription medications to deliver vitamin and supplement recommendations as unique as the consumer. Persona Nutrition is available in more than 140 countries via worldwide shipping. Persona is a supporter of Vitamin Angels®. With every Persona vitamin pack order, at least two children who are at risk of malnutrition receive a full year of vitamins. To learn more, please visit www.personanutrition.com or www.nestlehealthscience.com.

About Nestlé Health Science (NHSc)

Nestlé Health Science (NHSc), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nestlé, is a globally recognized leader in the field of nutritional science. NHSc is committed to empowering healthier lives through nutrition for consumers, patients and their healthcare partners. The company offers an extensive consumer health portfolio of industry-leading medical nutrition, consumer and VMS brands that are science-based solutions covering all facets of health from prevention, to maintenance, all the way through to treatment. NHSc is redefining the approach to their management of health in several key areas such as pediatric health, allergy, acute care, oncology, metabolic health, healthy aging, gastrointestinal health, and inborn errors of metabolism. Headquartered in Switzerland, NHSc employs over 5,000 people around the world, who are committed to making a difference in people's lives, for a healthier today and tomorrow. For more information, visit https://www.nestlehealthscience.com.

