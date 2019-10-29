Personal Capital Goes All-In on Customer Centricity in Brand Transformation for 10th Anniversary

"This is a historic moment for us," said Jay Shah, CEO of Personal Capital. "We've committed the past decade to building a company that provides families with easy-to-use technology and clear, honest advice. At 10 years old, launching a new brand shows the world how we really see ourselves: 10 years NEW. With our brand transformation, we're better communicating our true North Star: financial clarity and confidence for families through personalized advice from advisors and personalized insights from our technology."

The new brand design reflects Personal Capital's focus on simple and transparent advice, intentionally excluding jargon in favor of direct, clear language. The modern, electric blue branding reflected across Personal Capital assets pays tribute to the traditional financial services color scheme, but evolves the brand beyond the expected navy, royal blue or green. The new logo is the hallmark reflection of the company's transformation, definitively positioning "Personal" in large, electric blue font above all else, while grounded in the strong foundation of the company's logical and considerate approach to managing "Capital".

"This evolution redefines our organization from the inside out, with a renewed focus on our core value of always putting the customer first," said Porter Gale, Personal Capital CMO. "We work hard every day to build strong, trusted relationships with our users and clients, but that highly personal, relationship-centric message has not been reflected in our marketing. It's essential to demonstrate that we know the importance of the 'personal' in our name and that we're here to help."

Pivoting from the industry standard of platitudes and scare tactics, Personal Capital's refreshed brand puts "Personal" front and center and reflects the optimism, clarity, and confidence that people are entitled to feel about their finances. The campaign launched today, "It's Personal (Capital)" across a range of mass media including print, television, online and social media, as well as distinct regional advertising in Denver and Seattle. It reflects clean images and straightforward messaging designed to inspire confidence and financial optimism while communicating that the company is focused on people, their experiences, and helping them achieve their goals through financial preparedness.

The transformation also marks meaningful changes within the business, including:

New Talent: Robin Carew has been hired to lead the Voice of the Customer group, which ensures that the business remains focused first and foremost on clients and people who use the company's free tools. Last week the company also announced a new Chief Growth Officer, James Burton , who has extensive background in the financial industry building and delivering data-driven solutions for clients.

has been hired to lead the Voice of the Customer group, which ensures that the business remains focused first and foremost on clients and people who use the company's free tools. Last week the company also announced a new Chief Growth Officer, , who has extensive background in the financial industry building and delivering data-driven solutions for clients. New Personalized Services: The bench of resources for private clients has expanded from tax and trust and estate planning to include insurance, education, private equity, and stock option specialists, who are available to clients at no extra cost. These new channel leaders work directly with clients and also make sure advisors have relevant content and knowledge to more meaningfully engage clients.

The bench of resources for private clients has expanded from tax and trust and estate planning to include insurance, education, private equity, and stock option specialists, who are available to clients at no extra cost. These new channel leaders work directly with clients and also make sure advisors have relevant content and knowledge to more meaningfully engage clients. Full-day Training: All Personal Capital offices will participate in immersive brand training sessions about customer-centricity, including training for all employees on the fiduciary mindset and the company's commitment to operating in clients' best interests.

All Personal Capital offices will participate in immersive brand training sessions about customer-centricity, including training for all employees on the fiduciary mindset and the company's commitment to operating in clients' best interests. Refined Communication and Content: The Dashboard now has a refreshed look that reflects the new brand while keeping everything else our users are familiar with exactly where they expect it. Personal Capital also expanded its social footprint by launching a new Instagram account to engage a new audience with helpful, inspiring content about how to lead more confident financial lives.

Creative concepts for "It's Personal (Capital)" were provided by Novio. Campaign execution and production was done in-house; media planning for the campaign was led by Ways & Means. Jason Madara was enlisted for photography; and production company Cabinet created five new television spots.

About Personal Capital

Personal Capital is an industry-leading digital wealth management company. We do the right thing by the everyday investor by taking a holistic, 360-degree approach to money management. Our state-of-the-art tools and technology provide investors with a complete financial picture and our registered investment advisors provide guidance and logical strategies, based on a personal understanding of an investor's financial picture and goals. We currently manage more than $11 billion in assets and have offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.personalcapital.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Linkedin.

Advisory services are offered for a fee by Personal Capital Advisors Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Personal Capital Corporation. Personal Capital Advisors Corporation is a registered investment advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Investing involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee or indicative of future returns. The value of your investment will fluctuate, and you may gain or lose money.

Contact Information

Rebecca Neufeld, Head of Public Relations

rebecca.neufeld@personalcapital.com

415.231.3055

SOURCE Personal Capital

Related Links

http://www.personalcapital.com

