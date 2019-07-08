Personal Capital Grows Into New Office Location in Downtown Denver

DENVER, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hybrid digital wealth manager Personal Capital today announced the opening of the firm's new Denver offices. The new space will accommodate Personal Capital's growing team and allow for an increase in collaboration among employees. The company's Denver team has been recognized by The Denver Post as one of the city's Top Workplaces every year since 2015.

"Denver was the first city we established a presence in, outside of California," said Jay Shah, CEO of Personal Capital. "The office is home to many of our registered investment advisors and the growth we've experienced has allowed us to help more than 20,000 wealth management clients and enabled us to provide financial tools and technology to more than 2 million people nationwide."

Personal Capital opened its first office in Silicon Valley nearly ten years ago. Since then, the firm has kept the same client-first, hybrid business model and recently announced they have surpassed $10 billion in assets under management and experienced a 60% growth rate the first half of this year.

"We are excited about the increased investment in our Denver location and the additional jobs we will be able to add as a result," added Jeff Davis, VP of Advisory Sales. "Our new office provides us the space needed to attract more of the incredible talent in the region so we can continue to deliver valuable service to our clients and free financial tools to people across the country."

The new office is located on the 24th and 25th floors of 1099 18th Street, providing employees easy access to the light rail and all of the amenities in downtown Denver. The nearly 30,000 square foot location houses employees across Personal Capital's functional groups, including sales and sales support professionals, and has room for further expansion. Personal Capital currently has nearly 400 employees located in offices across the United States and is hiring for a number of roles across all its offices.

About Personal Capital

Personal Capital transforms financial lives through technology and people. Free online tools create total clarity with all your accounts in one place and advisors provide advice you can easily understand. The result is complete confidence in how you plan for and achieve your financial goals. Personal Capital is headquartered in Silicon Valley with hubs in San Francisco, Denver, Dallas, and Atlanta. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook. For more information and to open an account, visit https://www.personalcapital.com/.

Any reference to the advisory services refers to Personal Capital Advisors Corporation, a subsidiary of Personal Capital Corporation. Personal Capital Advisors Corporation is a registered investment advisor with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"). SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

